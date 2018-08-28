Overcast

Car with blown out tyre left gouges along A14 before crashing

PUBLISHED: 05:15 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 05:15 23 November 2018

The crashed car in Stowmarket. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

These are the dramatic images police took of a car reportedly driven along the A14 at 60mph with a blown out tyre, leaving gouges in the road before it crashed.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said officers received reports from the members of the public of the Rover vehicle driving westbound along the road at Stowmarket at 3pm on Thursday, November 22.

Officers Tweeted: “This vehicle was reported to have been driving at 60mph on the #A14 at #Stowmarket with one tyre blown out.

“After following the gouges in the road, it was located crashed.

“The driver was three times over the drink drive limit #arrested.”

The pictures show damage to the windscreen and to the front of the vehicle.

Police said they took a hair sample from what they termed as the “bullseye” of the damage on the windscreen.

They also claimed the vehicle was uninsured.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

