Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Car with expired MOT and no insurance is seized

PUBLISHED: 19:59 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:59 27 November 2018

The vehicle seized by police in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The vehicle seized by police in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

A driver who had no MOT or insurance for his car had his vehicle seized by police.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted that officers had stopped the four-door silver vehicle in Woodbridge on Tuesday, November 27.

Officers Tweeted a picture of the vehicle and said: “#RCRT stopped this vehicle in Woodbridge and found No insurance in place for driver and MOT had expired Vehicle seized -#sec165.”

Under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, police have the power to seize any vehicle that is being driven without a valid insurance policy or where the driver does not hold a valid driving licence.

Following a seizure of a vehicle, officers are required to issue a seizure notice and leaflet, as well as inform drivers that, if they want to recover the vehicle, they must comply with the instructions contained within the leaflet.

Under section 163 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, police have the power to stop a vehicle at any time and they do not need to give a reason. Failing to stop is a criminal offence.

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

12 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

One of the UK’s largest Christmas fayres which takes place in West Suffolk each year is set to continue for at least another three years, it has been confirmed.

Car with expired MOT and no insurance is seized

19:59 Andrew Papworth
The vehicle seized by police in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A driver who had no MOT or insurance for his car had his vehicle seized by police.

Two lanes closed after four vehicle crash on A11

18:54 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened near the five ways roundabout on the A11 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Drivers are being warned of delays after a van went into the central reservation near the five ways roundabout at Mildenhall.

Waterfront tenants unite to brainstorm ideas for boosting the area

17:58 Adam Howlett
A meeting has been held by tenants of the Waterfront to come up with ideas to boost the area Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Tenants of Ipswich’s Waterfront have come together to brainstorm ideas for raising the profile of the area – and to address concerns over parking and street lighting.

Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich Waterfront

17:24 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened on Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich's one-way system Picture: NSRAPT

Motorists were caught in serious delays after a car flipped over in Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich’s one-way system.

‘I don’t trust anybody anymore’ - mother discovers fake psychiatrist treated 14-year-old autistic son

16:59 James Carr
Adam Forwood from Lowestoft was treated by bogus psychiatrist Zholia Alemi. Adam and his mother Maria. Photo: Maria Forwood.

A distressed mother felt “utterly sick” after discovering her 14-year-old autistic son had been under the care of a fake psychiatrist.

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

16:46 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Most read

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

Lorry driver wakes to find 16 pallets stolen from trailer

The A14 near Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24