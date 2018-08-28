Car in ‘dangerous condition’ with bumper ripped off is stopped
PUBLISHED: 08:10 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:10 09 November 2018
A car with its entire front bumper ripped off was stopped by police for being in a “dangerous condition”.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted a picture of white Ford vehicle, which was stopped in Ipswich on Thursday, November 8.
The driver was given a traffic offence report (TOR) by police over the incident.
Officers later Tweeted: “This vehicle was stopped by an RP unit in Ipswich this morning, unsurprisingly due to its condition.
“Driver has since been issued with a TOR for dangerous condition.”
Under section 163 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, police have the power to stop a vehicle at any time and they do not need to give a reason.
Failing to stop for officers is a criminal offence.
Those given TORs can end up with a one-off fine or have the matter sent to court for a hearing.