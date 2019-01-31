Snow

‘Community intelligence’ leads to drink-drive arrest

31 January, 2019 - 18:10
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in Stowmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after being stopped by police as a result of information received from members of the public.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said they acted on “community intelligence” to stop the vehicle in Stowmarket on the afternoon of Thursday, January 31.

The man was arrested after providing a positive breath test at the roadside, which was reportedly his second arrest for drink-driving.

Officers Tweeted shortly after the incident: “Acting on community intelligence in #Stowmarket this afternoon a driver was arrested for drink driving after providing a positive breath test.

“This is now his second arrest for drink-driving.”

Drink and drug-driving is considered as one of the “fatal four” road offences along with speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

To anonymously report drink or drug-driving, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner's first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'They've made a rod for their own back' - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

'It's going to be scary out there' – Mayor's fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

