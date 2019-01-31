‘Community intelligence’ leads to drink-drive arrest

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in Stowmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after being stopped by police as a result of information received from members of the public.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Acting on community intelligence in #Stowmarket this afternoon a driver was arrested for drink driving after providing a positive breath test. This is now his second arrest for drink driving. #NoneForTheRoad#Fatal4 +=❌ @PoliceStow

#1852 #861 pic.twitter.com/WHANu0HQdy — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 31, 2019

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said they acted on “community intelligence” to stop the vehicle in Stowmarket on the afternoon of Thursday, January 31.

The man was arrested after providing a positive breath test at the roadside, which was reportedly his second arrest for drink-driving.

Officers Tweeted shortly after the incident: “Acting on community intelligence in #Stowmarket this afternoon a driver was arrested for drink driving after providing a positive breath test.

“This is now his second arrest for drink-driving.”

Drink and drug-driving is considered as one of the “fatal four” road offences along with speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

To anonymously report drink or drug-driving, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org