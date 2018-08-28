‘Rider reported’ - Learner motorcyclist’s bike had no rear brake pads

A bike was taken off the roads after being found to have no brake pads Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE Police

A learner motorcyclist had their bike seized after police found they had allegedly been riding with no rear brake pads.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police Team tweeted a picture of the vehicle this morning.

Officers said the bike had been stopped because its number plate was obscured and discovered the rider had only a provisional licence and was not displaying L-plates.

“Worse still, the rear brake didn’t have any brake pads in it,” the team tweeted.

“Rider reported and bike prohibited.”

The team has been asked whereabouts in the region it happened.