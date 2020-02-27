E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Live - Find out who the winners are at the Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards

PUBLISHED: 17:27 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 27 February 2020

The top tourism attractions, events and places to stay in Norfolk and Suffolk will be revealed tonight Picture: MARK TINGLE

The top tourism attractions, events and places to stay in Norfolk and Suffolk will be revealed tonight Picture: MARK TINGLE

Tonight the top glamping and camping sites, visitor attractions and hotels will be named as the Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards 2020 takes place at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall.

Finalists and sponsors will gather at the prestigious event, hosted by Archant, publishers of the EADT, Ipswich Star, EDP and Norwich Evening News, from 6.15pm this evening.

You may also want to watch:

We will have live coverage of the event here, so check during the night to see who the winners are in each of the 11 main categories.

Join us by adding #NSTAwards to your social media posts.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A140 reopens after police, fire and ambulance crews respond to crash

The A140 is blocked in both directions following a crash between a van and a car Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man found dead inside car in Needham Market

Suffolk police has confirmed a man has been found dead inside a car in Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

In pictures: Suffolk’s first sighting of snow this winter

Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Best beach hut in Britain’ among those ripped apart by vandals

Many of the beach huts had been searched for valuables, sccording to reports form the public Picture: DIANE SMITH
Drive 24