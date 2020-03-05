Suffolk superstar buys coffee machine from Norfolk company

A Norfolk company has fitted the espresso machine in Ed Sheeran's new London bar. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE AND STEVE PERRETT PA Wire/PA Images

Ed Sheeran's 'chic' new London bar has a new addition - a state of the art coffee machine delivered by a company based close to his Suffolk home.

The Suffolk celeb turned to Norfolk Coffee Co to provide the espresso machine for his new bar, Bertie Blossoms, in London's Portobello Road.

"What happened was Seb [the manager of Bertie Blossoms] gave us a call and asked for a price on one of the machines we supply," said Steve Perrett, founder of Norfolk Coffee Co.

The unexpected call came in November and the machine was fitted this week.

Mr Perrett said: "The machine was delivered there directly.

"We drove down installed it and made sure the coffee tasted alright."

The machines Ed selected were a Nuova Simonelli Appia and a Victoria Arduino MDJ coffee grinder.

Norfolk Coffee Co also installed a water filter, to prevent the machines from scaling up because of the hard water.

Mr Perrett described Bertie Blossoms as: "Very chic, but homely. A friendly sort of place."

Norfolk Coffee Co, based in Holt, grew out of a coffee house owned by Mr Perrett. Six years ago Mr Perrett started roasting coffee for his coffee shop, called Black Apollo Coffee House. Soon people wanted to buy bags of the coffee for themselves. Since then the coffee roasting side of the business has grown so much that he sold the coffee shop.

The coffee is a light roast called 1549 in memory of Kett's Rebellion, an uprising against rich landowners, which took place in Norfolk in 1549. All of their coffee is ethically sourced.

They also distribute coffee machines for a number of high end Italian brands.

Before roasting coffee for Black Apollo, Mr Perrett's only experience of roasting coffee came by chance in a bohemian cafe in Germany. He said: "I've always had a love of coffee but it is only in the last six years that I've been able to do it as a full time job."

The business is currently looking to move to a new premises.

While this is the first high profile client that Norfolk Coffee Co has installed a machine for, they enjoyed some notable company in their coffee house including the Duchess of Cambridge, former England all-round Ian Botham and musician Billy Bragg.