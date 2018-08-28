Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 13:14 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:29 21 November 2018

The overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout. Picture: Simon Parkin

The overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Rubbernecking drivers using their mobile phones to take pictures of an overturned lorry have been caught by police.

The lorry overturned on the A11 near Thetford. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyThe lorry overturned on the A11 near Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted on Twitter that 13 drivers, of which most were driving heavy goods vehicles, were spotted using their phones while driving past the incident.

They said: “Central team 1193 have been dealing with an overturned lorry on the A11 at Thetford all morning.

“Whilst dealing they have also reported 13 drivers, majority HGV drivers, for driving and using their mobile phones to take photographs of the RTC [road traffic collision].”

Emergency services had been called at 7am this morning to reports that a heavy goods vehicle had overturned at the roundabout where the A11 meets the B1107 Brandon road.

The overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout. Picture: Simon ParkinThe overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout. Picture: Simon Parkin

A Norfolk police spokesman said it is believed the lorry had been joining the A11 from the Thetford A134 road when it overturned. It is not thought to be carrying any hazardous material.

The road is currently shut while recovery of the lorry takes place, with drivers being diverted through Brandon.

Topic Tags:

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

13:30 Russell Cook
The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Extra train services will be running to and from Bury St Edmunds for the annual Christmas Fayre which begins tomorrow, Thursday, November 22.

Calls for speed reduction measures at accident black spot

13:00 Russell Cook
Head on crash in Eriswell in October. Picture: RUSS ELLISON

A family living on the side of a rural road in West Suffolk is calling for action to be taken to help reduce the number of accidents close to their home.

Poll Should we feed swans bread? What do experts from the region say?

12:53 Ross Bentley
Swans feeding in Ipswich Dock

Queen’s Swan Marker says the trend towards not feeding swans bread has led to underweight birds.

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

12:26 Jessica Hill
The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

Marks & Spencer has been criticised for a “grotesque” and “vomit-inducing” Christmas window display advertising women’s “fancy little knickers” alongside men’s suits.

Pub to host ‘pawsome’ party after winning dog-friendly award

12:18 Megan Aldous
The Dog pub in Grundisburgh has won the most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: SONYA DUNCAN

A pub in Suffolk is hosting a party for four-legged friends to celebrate winning a national award.

Cold spell to continue with freezing temperatures overnight

11:57 Will Jefford
Frosty mornring walk in Shrubland park. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

Wintry weather is set to continue in Suffolk as sub-zero temperatures are set to leave freezing conditions for residents overnight.

Man robbed at gunpoint in Essex park

11:50 Will Jefford
Essex Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A gunpoint robbery near a leisure centre has sparked fears about community safety.

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

Bartosz Bialkowski has spoken of a renewed positivity under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24