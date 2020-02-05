E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Salesman denies telling customer conservatory roof would collapse under heavy snowfall

05 February, 2020 - 19:00
Stephen Gedge and First Home Improvements are on trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Stephen Gedge and First Home Improvements are on trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A home improvement company salesman has denied deliberately misleading a customer into an order by telling him his conservatory roof would collapse under heavy snowfall.

Stephen Gedge strenuously denied the allegation that he lied to a man in his 70s and his wife about the state of their conservatory roof which led to the couple agreeing for it to be replaced.

A jury at Ipswich Crown Court heard how Gedge, a salesman for First Home Improvements, visited the couple's home in Blundeston in September 2017.

Gedge, 56, of Havant Close, Norwich, told the court he had developed a "good rapport" with the couple and "got on really well with them".

Five days after a meeting on September 30, the man agreed to have the conservatory roof replaced, Adam Pearson, prosecuting for Suffolk Trading Standards, told the jury.

Asked why that was, Gedge, who was worked for the company since 2008, said he believed the couple liked the look of the product and the price was right for them.

"I certainly did not say there was anything wrong with his roof," Gedge told the jury.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Home improvements salesman accused of 'aggressive' tactics vowed never to take advantage of people, court hears

The man was quoted £9,500 for the work but was allegedly told by Gedge the price would be reduced to £8,378 if he agreed to sign up there and then.

When the man changed his mind about having the work done the following week, he contacted Gedge who allegedly said he could not cancel the contract.

Mr Pearson said the man, who had survived a heart bypass and prostate cancer, was then reduced to tears after receiving an "aggressive" telephone call from Gedge telling him he would lose his £1,256 deposit.

Asked about the call, Gedge said: "I really like people, and I wouldn't do that to anybody."

A decision was subsequently made by First Home Improvements to allow the homeowner to cancel the contract but he was allegedly told that if he challenged the retention of his deposit the company reserved the right to charge him 25% of the order.

MORE: Salesman 'left householder in tears' in row over cancelled order, court hears

Gedge and First Home Improvements, of Lenwade, have each denied two offences of engaging in a commercial practice which was misleading, engaging in an unfair commercial practice and engaging in an aggressive commercial practice.

Gedge has also denied fraud and First Home Improvements has also denied a further offence of engaging in a commercial practice that was misleading.

Yesterday, the company and Gedge were each cleared of one of the offences of engaging in a misleading commercial practice after the trial judge ruled there was insufficient evidence against them.

The trial continues.

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Casualty removed from car after crash closes lane over Orwell Bridge

There are long delays over the Orwell Bridge after two cars and a HGV crashed on the A14 blocking one lane. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Farmer ‘risked spread of disease’ by breaching TB testing rules

Stock image of cattle outside shed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major GP surgery to close in March – displacing more than 4,000 patients

Walton Surgery in Felixstowe Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Watch: Eight in the toilet as overcrowded train heads to Ipswich

Passengers were forced to stand in the toilet of the train. Picture; OSCAR HEDGE

WATCH: Dashcam shows ‘terrifying’ near miss after high-speed overtake

The dashcam footage captured a near miss on the A1094 near Aldeburgh. Picture: STEVE TAYLOR
Drive 24