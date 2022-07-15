Is it time to take the costs crisis as seriously as we took Covid?

Opinion

From yesterday payments of £326 started hitting the bank accounts of nearly 200,000 low-income households across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Another payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.

But is it enough?

More and more people are now struggling.

As one Citizen’s Advice boss said recently: "It's on its way up and it is on its way up considerably higher. Since October – and especially since January –we've seen a massive increase in demand for charitable support.

"We're not talking about just people on benefits, and this is where we've really got to crack the myth.

"We're helping an awful lot of people who are in work. They are hard-working families who are getting hit even more every time they put fuel in the car to get to work.

"People are very good with their money – when you've only got a certain amount of it you make it goes as far as possible. And there's very little we are able to do by way of releasing any more money for them other than look at what charitable options there are out there. That's the harsh reality of it.

“I think people need a wake-up call, because there seems to be no urgency and no understanding of the fact that this is real – it's happening now.”

And things look like they are only getting worse.

Experts at Cornwall Insight said energy bills could rise from a current record of £1,971, to £3,245 in October and then further to £3,364 at the start of next year.

These forecasts are only based on what an average household will spend on gas and electricity in a year. A household that needs more energy could see higher bills.

Huge new welfare projects take time to be rolled out and prices are changing on a day-by-day basis as global markets fluctuate.

That means the calculations the Treasury uses to work out how much it can afford to help people can be out of date by the time those people have actually received the help.

What made the furlough scheme, and other government responses to the pandemic, so remarkable was not only how wide-ranging they were, but also how rapidly they were deployed.

So, is it time the government took this as seriously as it took the pandemic?

In both cases, the government was facing down a crisis beyond their control.

With the pandemic, the virus spread across the globe affecting each country in roughly the same way. And similarly, the costs crisis has been caused by a combination of war in Ukraine and global supply chain problems in the wake of Covid.

The government has little power to stop the global cost of gas rising, in the same way it had little power to stop Covid emerging in China and spreading across the globe.

What it can do, is help people through the costs crisis now that it is here.

Doing so will not be cheap, easy, or painless. But with similarly to Covid, it can and must be got through.

The cost-of-living crisis will kill people. It will take the lives of people who can’t afford to heat their homes or put food on their plates.

And for that reason, the government should show the same collective will to deal with it as they did Covid.

As the Citizens Advice boss put it: “We're not interested in politics, we're interested in people. A good idea is a good idea, whoever has it.

“All we want is for people to say actually this is a priority. Tackling poverty has got to be a priority, and until the top of the tree said that it is a top priority, then the actions we can take are fairly limited.”