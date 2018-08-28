Dramatic foot chase sees alleged Asda booze thieves arrested

One of the three men was caught carrying a knife as he fled from police in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

Police in Bury St Edmunds chased and caught a group of men who were trying to steal thousands of pounds of alcohol from the Asda in the town.

The detagging equipment allowed the would-be thieves to remove security tags from expensive units of alcohol before making a bid for freedom. Picture: NSRAPT The detagging equipment allowed the would-be thieves to remove security tags from expensive units of alcohol before making a bid for freedom. Picture: NSRAPT

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team collared the group of men who had made a bid to escape the supermarket with a haul of booze.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 6pm on November 15 following reports of an incident at Asda in Western Way, Bury St Edmunds.

“Officers attended and pursued three males who had made off.

“Three men aged 46, 30 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped to steal.”

All three men were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they currently remain.

After the incident the NSRAPT twitter account tweeted: “Who said traffic officers can’t run?

“Following a foot chase with Bury St Edmunds Police, three males have been arrested after attempting to steal £2,500 worth of alcohol.

“The property has been recovered. A knife and de-tagging equipment were found during a search.”