Former minister Lord Tebbit at festival

Lord Tebbit Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Former cabinet minister Lord Tebbit and award-winning photographer Tom Murray will be two of the panellists taking questions from the public in a Q&A for Fornham All Saints village festival.

Former Sunday Times photograpy Tom Allen with his photographs of The Beatles Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Former Sunday Times photograpy Tom Allen with his photographs of The Beatles Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lord Tebbit, who was a senior minister in the Margaret Thatcher government, and Tom, a former Sunday Times photographer whose CV includes snapping the Fab Four on their legendary 'Mad Day Out' session in 1968, are part of 'Any Questions' for Fornham Fest, a week of activities in Fornham, near Bury St Edmunds, running from September 1-8.

The ticket-only event, which also features Rev. Canon Sally Fogden from the Rural Coffee Caravan, and Time Team archaeologist and Green councillor Dr Helen Geake, takes place on September 6.

Festival co-organiser Paul Purnell said: "Howard Quayle, our parish council chairman who is also on the fundraiser committee, simply wrote to Lord Tebbitt at his Bury St Edmunds home address asking if he would be interested.

"He had a written response, on House of Lords letterhead, within a couple of days saying he would be delighted to do so."

Other attractions in the festival include 'An Evening With Joyce Grenfell' with Gillian Grinham, a walking treasure hunt around the village and an art show and sale.

For more details go to the Fornham All Saints village website.