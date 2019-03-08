Partly Cloudy

Updated

Fire destroys homes on coast and firefighters tackle blaze

PUBLISHED: 14:47 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 17 July 2019

The fire in St Osyth is visible from miles along the coast, with black smoke billowing from the site when the blaze was still being fought by Essex Fire and Rescue Picture: ADAM ROXBY

The fire in St Osyth is visible from miles along the coast, with black smoke billowing from the site when the blaze was still being fought by Essex Fire and Rescue Picture: ADAM ROXBY

Archant

A fire has engulfed a number of homes on the Essex coast, leaving several people homeless.

Fire crews from Brightlingsea, Clacton, Colchester and Weeley were at the scene of the fire which has left several families homeless Picture: ADAM ROXBYFire crews from Brightlingsea, Clacton, Colchester and Weeley were at the scene of the fire which has left several families homeless Picture: ADAM ROXBY

Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in Norman Way, St Osyth, about 12.10pm on July 17.

On arrival four fire crews from Colchester, Weeley, Brightlingsea and Clacton found several structures, including the single-storey homes, were affected by the fire.

Firefighters also had to work to ensure the overhead power cables close to the fire were made safe.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the blaze for miles along the coast of Essex.

Four fire crews worked to tackle the blaze in Norman Way, St Osyth Picture: PHIL KINGFour fire crews worked to tackle the blaze in Norman Way, St Osyth Picture: PHIL KING

A spokesman for the fire service said the fire has been divided into separate areas to ensure crews prevent it from spreading.

He said: "At 2pm the Red Cross were called to the scene due to the impact the fire has had on several chalets - unfortunately several people have been left homeless."

Firefighters reported the blaze was extinguished by 2.33pm.

One chalet has been destroyed, while another has suffered damage to its roof and a third has been affected externally. A car has also been damaged.

Station manager Steve Wintrip added: "Firefighters have done a fantastic job here today of preventing this fire, which was spreading rapidly when they arrived, from reaching any further chalets.

"As will as it being a very warm day, crews were working against the wind from the coast in a challenging situation - this could easily have affected many more people and their property."

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

How will you get to Ipswich's Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new 'garden village' labelled 'unwanted urban sprawl'

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald's hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him' - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Motorcyclist injured in country lane collision

The motorcycle crash reportedly happened about 5.20am on July 17 near the juction of Ipswich Road and Winston Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

How will you get to Ipswich's Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new 'garden village' labelled 'unwanted urban sprawl'

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald's hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him' - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Motorcyclist injured in country lane collision

The motorcycle crash reportedly happened about 5.20am on July 17 near the juction of Ipswich Road and Winston Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Eighteen fire engines called to huge 30-acre blaze on edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Extinction Rebellion and Northern Bypass protesters heading to Suffolk County Council

Extinction Rebellion have already held a die-in at Bury St Edmunds. Now they are planning a similar protest at Endeavour House in Ipswich. Picture: XR BURY ST EDMUNDS

Man arrested after school break-in results in police chase

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'I've never been so appalled' – Claims of personal attacks threaten parish council

Wickham Market Parish chairman Dick Jenkinson and clerk Jo Peters, pictured at a Christmas market event, have been at the centre of a council row Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'Just be kind!' Inspiring message at Ipswich School's speech day

Ipswich School held its speech day on the last day of term. Left to right, Will Main, head boy; Henry Staunton, chairman of governors; Nicholas Weaver, headmaster; Dr Adam Rutherford; Councillior Jane Riley, deputy mayor of Ipswich; Olivia Canham, head girl. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER/IPSWICH SCHOOL
