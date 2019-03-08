Fire destroys homes on coast and firefighters tackle blaze

The fire in St Osyth is visible from miles along the coast, with black smoke billowing from the site when the blaze was still being fought by Essex Fire and Rescue Picture: ADAM ROXBY Archant

A fire has engulfed a number of homes on the Essex coast, leaving several people homeless.

Fire crews from Brightlingsea, Clacton, Colchester and Weeley were at the scene of the fire which has left several families homeless Picture: ADAM ROXBY Fire crews from Brightlingsea, Clacton, Colchester and Weeley were at the scene of the fire which has left several families homeless Picture: ADAM ROXBY

Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in Norman Way, St Osyth, about 12.10pm on July 17.

On arrival four fire crews from Colchester, Weeley, Brightlingsea and Clacton found several structures, including the single-storey homes, were affected by the fire.

Firefighters also had to work to ensure the overhead power cables close to the fire were made safe.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the blaze for miles along the coast of Essex.

Four fire crews worked to tackle the blaze in Norman Way, St Osyth Picture: PHIL KING Four fire crews worked to tackle the blaze in Norman Way, St Osyth Picture: PHIL KING

A spokesman for the fire service said the fire has been divided into separate areas to ensure crews prevent it from spreading.

He said: "At 2pm the Red Cross were called to the scene due to the impact the fire has had on several chalets - unfortunately several people have been left homeless."

Firefighters reported the blaze was extinguished by 2.33pm.

One chalet has been destroyed, while another has suffered damage to its roof and a third has been affected externally. A car has also been damaged.

Station manager Steve Wintrip added: "Firefighters have done a fantastic job here today of preventing this fire, which was spreading rapidly when they arrived, from reaching any further chalets.

"As will as it being a very warm day, crews were working against the wind from the coast in a challenging situation - this could easily have affected many more people and their property."

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.