Person being treated for smoke inhalation after house fire

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 10:17 AM July 7, 2021   
Suffolk firefighters were called to Timworth Green yesterday (stock photo)

Suffolk firefighters attended the scene in North Drive, Hepworth. Stock photo - Credit: Lucy Taylor

A person is being treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire.

Suffolk firefighters are at the blaze in North Drive, Hepworth after being called to the scene at 8.45am.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Crews are making good progress.

"An individual is being treated on scene for smoke inhalation."

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance NHS Trust and officers from Suffolk police are also at the scene. 


