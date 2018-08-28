Patients in Suffolk and Essex to benefit from new £7m treatment centre

ESNEFT Chief Executive Nick Hulme with interventional radiology and cardiology team colleagues who will be working in the new unit Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Patients will be able to be treated more quickly in a more modern environment at Colchester Hospital if £7million plans to improve and replace outdated facilities are approved.

How the new IRCA centre at Colchester Hospital will look when built Picture: ESNEFT How the new IRCA centre at Colchester Hospital will look when built Picture: ESNEFT

Bosses at the hospital have submitted plans for a new combined interventional radiology and cardiac angiography (IRCA) unit to be used by people served by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT).

The unit – which will allow experts to perform a range of imaging procedures to obtain images of the inside of the body and help diagnose heart conditions, plan future treatments and carry out certain procedures – will mean quicker diagnosis and care in a specialist suite.

Prof Sankaran Chandrasekharan, clinical director for diagnostic imaging at Colchester Hospital, said: “Many patients with peripheral vascular disease and other major diseases like aortic aneurysms can be treated without an open operation by using modern techniques of interventional radiology and this suite will provide an excellent place to do this.

“Many diagnostic investigations, such as a biopsy using ultrasound guidance, will be done here to facilitate quicker diagnosis and planning of treatments.

“Working together with the Heart Centre at Ipswich Hospital and the Essex Cardiothoracic Centre in Basildon, the new facility will ensure that local patients requiring cardiac procedures are cared for in the most appropriate setting for their condition. Both interventional radiology procedures and cardiac angiography procedures will be performed in this suite and the majority will be day cases.

“This suite will mean we’re able to treat our patients in a dedicated, fully equipped unit with a specialist medical, radiology and nursing team providing each of these services.”

A planning application has been submitted to demolish and relocate the hospital’s bed store to make way for the two-storey unit, which will be sandwiched between the main building and restaurant block.

Nick Chatten, ESNEFT’s acting director of estates and facilities, said: “This is a much needed clinical facility bringing together two departments, which will replace existing outdated buildings and equipment. This will lead to a more efficient service with greater accessibility for both our staff and patients.”

Staff on the unit will be able to carry out a range of invasive radiological procedures, usually involving the insertion of a needle, cannula, catheter or wire into the patient for diagnosis and/or treatment. This type of minimally invasive technique will reduce the level of risk to the patient, meaning they spend less time in hospital and can recover quicker.

As well as providing facilities for cardiac angiography, the new unit will also be used for state of the art MRI conditional pacemaker implants, injectable loop recorder implants with remote follow up capabilities, cardioversions and TOE (trans oesophageal echocardiography) procedures.

The proposed IRCA unit will include three interventional rooms fitted with specialist x-ray equipment, as well as patient admission and recovery areas and staff facilities. Its position on the first floor of the hospital is a much more appropriate location in terms of its closeness and travel time to other departments.