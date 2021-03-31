Horse bitten on neck in dog attack
Published: 11:11 AM March 31, 2021
A horse was left requiring veterinary attention after a dog attack in Bury St Edmunds.
The incident took place in the North Stow area of Bury St Edmunds on Sunday at around 1.30pm to 2pm.
The dog, described as a Pitbull in type, was not on a lead and attacked two horses and their riders.
One of the riders was thrown from a horse during the incident.
One of the horses suffered a bite to her neck, a small cut to her hind leg and claw scratches up her side.
Suffolk police are investigating the incident and have asked for any witnesses to the incident to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/15414/21.
