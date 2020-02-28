E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

North Street Tavern in Sudbury set to reopen

PUBLISHED: 19:03 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:03 28 February 2020

After a £112,000 makeover, a community pub in Sudbury is set to reopen next month with new managers and a new decor. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

After a £112,000 makeover, a community pub in Sudbury is set to reopen next month with new managers and a new decor. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A community pub in Sudbury is set to reopen next month under new managers following a major £112k refurbishment.

Landlord husband and wife team Peter and Jo Edwards are looking forward to managing The North Street Tavern. Picture: PETER AND JO EDWARDSLandlord husband and wife team Peter and Jo Edwards are looking forward to managing The North Street Tavern. Picture: PETER AND JO EDWARDS

Husband and wife team Peter and Jo Edwards will be reopening The North Street Tavern in Sudbury.

The couple have managed several pubs in London, Hertfordshire and Essex - including the White Hart pub in Brentwood which later became the well-known Sugar Hut nightclub, popular with the TOWIE cast.

Now they are looking forward to making North Street Tavern in their home town of Sudbury a success, with the reopening taking place on Friday, March 6.

Mrs Edwards, who has lived in Sudbury for more than 20 years, said: "The pub industry has always been part of our lives and we absolutely love Sudbury - we raised our son here and we wouldn't want to live anywhere else.

The North Street Tavern in Sudbury is having a grand reopening on March 6 after being extensively refurbished. Picture: HAWTHORN LEISUREThe North Street Tavern in Sudbury is having a grand reopening on March 6 after being extensively refurbished. Picture: HAWTHORN LEISURE

You may also want to watch:

"We're delighted to be taking over the North Street Tavern. We know we have large shoes to fill but we can't wait to put our experience to good use.

"We'll be making some changes, but we'd like to reassure regulars that the North Street Tavern will always be the traditional community pub that they know and love."

Owned by pub operator Hawthorn Leisure, who own over 700 pubs across the UK, the community bar has seen an extensive refit including an interior overhaul and a wheelchair-accessible renovated garden area.

Husband and wife team Peter and Jo Edwards are experienced landlords having managed several pubs in London, Hertfordshire and Essex. Picture: HAWTHORN LEISUREHusband and wife team Peter and Jo Edwards are experienced landlords having managed several pubs in London, Hertfordshire and Essex. Picture: HAWTHORN LEISURE

Hawthorn Leisure managing director of operations Mark McGinty said: "We want the North Street Tavern to be a thriving hub in the community, and with Peter and Jo's knowledge of the local area and their overall experience in the industry, we're certain it will be a huge success.

"We've modernised the pub to make it more of a destination on the high street in Sudbury, but at its heart, the North Street Tavern will always be a traditional community pub."

Opening weekend will see the pub introduce food stalls in the garden area, with American-style food on Friday, Mexican on Saturday and Yorkshire wraps on Sunday while on the Facebook page, followers are being given the opportunity to win a bar tab worth £25.

To view the Facebook page, see here.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Patient becomes third to test negative for coronavirus in Suffolk

Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man found dead inside car in Needham Market

Suffolk police has confirmed a man has been found dead inside a car in Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Patient becomes third to test negative for coronavirus in Suffolk

Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man found dead inside car in Needham Market

Suffolk police has confirmed a man has been found dead inside a car in Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Young driver locked up for four years after crash that killed his two friends

George Mills has been sentenced to four years detention Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Patient becomes third to test negative for coronavirus in Suffolk

Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

CCTV issued after attempted knifepoint robbery at shop

CCTV images of a man police want to speak to in connection with a robbery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

North Street Tavern in Sudbury set to reopen

After a £112,000 makeover, a community pub in Sudbury is set to reopen next month with new managers and a new decor. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seaside restaurant pays tribute to customers as it celebrates 25 years

Owners Sam and Max Hayes the Lighthouse Restaurant in Aldeburgh celebrates 25 years of fine dining Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24