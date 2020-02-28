North Street Tavern in Sudbury set to reopen

A community pub in Sudbury is set to reopen next month under new managers following a major £112k refurbishment.

Husband and wife team Peter and Jo Edwards will be reopening The North Street Tavern in Sudbury.

The couple have managed several pubs in London, Hertfordshire and Essex - including the White Hart pub in Brentwood which later became the well-known Sugar Hut nightclub, popular with the TOWIE cast.

Now they are looking forward to making North Street Tavern in their home town of Sudbury a success, with the reopening taking place on Friday, March 6.

Mrs Edwards, who has lived in Sudbury for more than 20 years, said: "The pub industry has always been part of our lives and we absolutely love Sudbury - we raised our son here and we wouldn't want to live anywhere else.

"We're delighted to be taking over the North Street Tavern. We know we have large shoes to fill but we can't wait to put our experience to good use.

"We'll be making some changes, but we'd like to reassure regulars that the North Street Tavern will always be the traditional community pub that they know and love."

Owned by pub operator Hawthorn Leisure, who own over 700 pubs across the UK, the community bar has seen an extensive refit including an interior overhaul and a wheelchair-accessible renovated garden area.

Hawthorn Leisure managing director of operations Mark McGinty said: "We want the North Street Tavern to be a thriving hub in the community, and with Peter and Jo's knowledge of the local area and their overall experience in the industry, we're certain it will be a huge success.

"We've modernised the pub to make it more of a destination on the high street in Sudbury, but at its heart, the North Street Tavern will always be a traditional community pub."

Opening weekend will see the pub introduce food stalls in the garden area, with American-style food on Friday, Mexican on Saturday and Yorkshire wraps on Sunday while on the Facebook page, followers are being given the opportunity to win a bar tab worth £25.

