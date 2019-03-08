First chance for Suffolk residents to find out about Ipswich northern route

Potential options for the new Nothern Route around Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Archant

The first of 11 consultation events about the proposed new Northern Route across Ipswich takes place in Grundisburgh Village Hall this afternoon.

The event gives local people the chance to see the plans for a possible new road across the north of Ipswich linking the A12 with the A14.

There are three possible routes for the new road. Two pass close to Grundisburgh - running either side of the B1079 - and the inner route is nearer Ipswich.

People from Hasketon, Burgh, Culpho and Bealings - all communities that are likely to be affected - are expected to attend the consultation event which runs from 3pm to 7pm.

The next consultation event is at Needham Market Community Centre on Wednesday at the same time, followed by one from 10am to 3pm at Woodbridge Community Centre on Saturday.

Next week there are sessions at Kesgrave War Memorial Community Centre, Witnesham Village Hall and Coddenham Community and Sports Centre on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday between 3pm and 7pm.

On Saturday, July 20, there is a session at Ipswich Central Library between 10am and 3pm.

During the week beginning July 22 there are sessions at Sproughton Tithe Barn, Henley Community Centre, and Martlesham Pavilion on Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 3pm-7pm (4pm-8pm Henley).

And the last will be held at Claydon and Barham Community Centre on Saturday, July 27, from 10am to 3pm.

There are three routes for people to find out about. The outer route from the A140 at Coddenham to the A12 Melton roundabout is 18km and would be used by 13,800 vehicles a day.

The middle route, from Claydon to the A12 at Woodbridge would be 13km and used by 18,100 vehicles a day.

And the inner route from Claydon to Martlesham would be 12km and be used by an estimated 23,300 vehicles a day.

Details about the proposed new routes are on a special website set up by Suffolk County Council to give residents the chance to have their say. People have until September 13 to have their say.

As well as the proposed routes it also has details of other impacts of the proposals - including the possibility that the new road would open up more land for up to 15,000 homes and businesses.