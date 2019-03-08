Partly Cloudy

Mystery over seriously injured man found in Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 19:53 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 16 May 2019

The Sudbury Community Hub, in Northern Road near where the man was found with serious injuries lying in the road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man is seriously ill in hospital after being found lying unconscious in the street in Sudbury.

Police are appealing for and witnesses and information after the man, thought to be in his 30s, was found lying near Sudbury Community Hub on Chilton Industrial Estate in Northern Road at 6.10am on May 15.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a serious condition.

Detectives are trying to establish how the man came by his injuries and why he was in Northern Road.

He is white, medium build, with very short receding dark hair, and a full dark beard.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, black skinny jeans and black Adidas trainers.

The discovery of the man has caused shock around the town.

Babergh District Councillor for Sudbury North West, Jan Osborne, said: "I am very sorry to hear something like this has happened in out town.

"It will always to be sad to discover someone has sustained injuries such as these.

"I am sure the police will update us as soon as they have more specific information about the incident. As a councillor and as a resident of Sudbury it's terrible to know this has happened on out streets."

Resident Stuart Poole said he had spotted other residents trying to establish what was happening on the streets on social media: "There was a lot of people talking about police activity and police tape going up on Northern Road."

County councillor for Sudbury, Jack Owen, was also surprised at the incident - and why the injured man was taken as far as Cambridge for treatment.

"The police haven't given the extent of his injuries, but it must be very serious if he wasn't taken to closer hospitals in Colchester or Bury St Edmunds," he said.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the man or been near the industrial estate on Northern Road between 6pm yesterday, Tuesday May 14 and 6am on Wednesday May 15 to contact them.

This includes anyone driving nearby with dash cams fitted in their vehicles.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID on 101, quoting reference CAD 26 of 15 May or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

