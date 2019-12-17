New ride-on model railway planned for village

Plans for a new ride-on train for children in Norton have been submitted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ASHLEY PICKERING Archant

Proposals for a new ride-on train for children have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new wheeled attraction is set to be built on part of the recreation field in Norton, off Ixworth Road.

It is expected to open two times a month for two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon, as well as during fairs and charity events.

The idea was put forward by Norton parish councillor Steven Sadler, who used to work at the Bressingham Railway Museum.

You may also want to watch:

The railway track will be 13 inches wide, and a model train will travel at around 3mph along an approximate 150m stretch, before returning back to the start.

The train would be free to ride and be operated under strict supervision.

In the application, put in by Norton Parish Council, the model train is described as an "exciting new recreational activity for young people in Norton".

Use of the train would not be excessive, the application states, and will depend on demand for the venture - plus how successful it is.

If the plans are approved, visitors will be able to use the 50-space village hall car park, for which permission has already been granted.

Proposals to build a fence around the site, which is to the south side of the recreation ground, have already been laid out.