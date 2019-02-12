Railway delays expected between Ipswich and Norwich after vehicle hits bridge

A number of different services are being threatened with delays or cancellations this evening Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Greater Anglia are warning of delays and cancellations this afternoon after a vehicle hit a bridge between Norwich and Ipswich.

A statement on Greater Anglia’s website read: “Due to a vehicle striking a bridge between Ipswich and Norwich, services are being disrupted.

“This is affecting the Ipswich and Cambridge services, Ipswich to Peterborough services and services departing Norwich going towards Colchester and services departing Colchester going towards Norwich.”

The line had previously been blocked by the incident but has since re-opened.

The 18:30 London Liverpool Street to Norwich (19:44 Ipswich) has already been cancelled.

Disruption is expected until 7pm.