Thirteen Norwich canaries stolen from aviary

A Norwich canary Picture: ARCHANT

Police are appealing for help locating 13 canaries stolen from an aviary at a property in north Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The theft happened at some point overnight between 5pm on Monday, November 23 and 9am the following morning.

Suffolk Constabulary said a total of 13 Norwich breed canaries – also known as John Bull canaries because of their thickset appearance – were stolen from a property in Wherry Road, Bungay.

A spokesman added: “Police are appealing for witnesses to the theft of canaries from an aviary in Bungay.

“Anyone who saw or heard any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of their whereabouts should contact Suffolk police.”

All of the birds have ring tags on their legs, displaying the initials with ‘PBB’ and the number 18, 19 or 20.

If you can help, call police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/68244/20, or visit suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.