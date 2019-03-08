Sunshine and Showers

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

PUBLISHED: 15:23 06 May 2019

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

All aboard the Norwich promotion bus... or not – it broke down earlier today.

Norwich City players were forced to get off the bus – and even tried pushing it – as their promotion parade temporarily came to an unexpected halt.

The team had planned to tour the city on an open-top yellow bus with “We are Premier League” emblazoned on its side, but instead had to complete their journey on a red tourist bus replacement.

The club tweeted a video of two players trying to push the bus with the caption “We may have had some slight bus issues” - they had previously tweeted a video referring to it as a “beauty”.

It is not currently known what caused the mechanical hiccup.

The incident has distant echoes of the film Mike Bassett: England Manager, when the Norwich open-top bus parade – after winning the fictional Mr Clutch Cup – took a wrong turn onto the A11.

