BMW driver may face jail after leading police on chase at up to 128mph

26 February, 2019 - 05:30
Armper Sela appeared in custody from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 20-year-old man has admitted dangerous driving after leading police on a chase at speeds of almost 130mph.

Armper Sela appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Monday to admit dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance around Thetford on Saturday evening.

Just after 7.20pm, a police officer sitting in a marked vehicle, parked at the roundabout joining the A11 with the B1107, was informed of an oncoming vehicle suspected of being involved in an accident earlier in the month.

When the officer pulled behind the black BMW X5, as it passed north on the A11, the vehicle accelerated out of sight at speeds of up to 128mph.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said the officer caught up with the vehicle at the A1075 junction further north as it continued travelling at more than 100mph into a 50mph zone.

The pursuit was aborted when Sela continued driving towards a residential area at 90mph in a 40pm zone – turning into Mallow Road and then Coltsfoot Way, where the vehicle was eventually found parked but still running, containing Sela’s father and two children.

Sela, who was located on foot by another officer and arrested, told police he had been scared and panicked.

Solicitor Claire Lockwood said the Greek national, who holds an Albanian driving licence was a man of previously good character in this country, where he arrived six years ago.

She said the student worked part time at his father’s car wash business and lived with his family in Templemere, Norwich.

Magistrates agreed with both parties that the case was only suitable for sentencing at the crown court.

Sela was released on unconditional bail until a later date at Ipswich Crown Court.

In the meantime, a pre-sentence report will be prepared, with the option of custody, and Sela will be subject to an interim driving ban.

Police are also awaiting the results of a toxicology report after Sela reportedly tested positive for cocaine at the roadside.

Meanwhile, his father, Imir Sela, 41, of the same address, has been charged with permitting the driving of a motor vehicle otherwise in accordance with a licence and with no insurance.

He was released on bail and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on March 26.

