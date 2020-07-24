Riding roller coasters and dancing with Woody – Pleasurewood Hills memories in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 25 July 2020
Ever-popular theme park Pleasurewood Hills is welcoming visitors again after lockdown, in time for the school summer holidays.
Today we look back at the park over the years, and some of its attractions, including roller coasters and white-knuckle rides.
Our gallery also features photos of the park’s miniature railway, which took its first passengers in 1982, after being declared open by broadcaster John Mountford.
MORE: Did you take part in these It’s a Knockout-style contests?
And “bumper boats” - giving a different spin on the bumper car idea - launched a year later in 1983.
Pleasurewood Hills is also the perfect venue for group events, such as the Suffolk Scouts 70th birthday party held there in 1976.
Of course, the character most closely associated with East Anglia’s own American theme park near Lowestoft is Woody Bear, who also features in our gallery.
What are your memories of Pleasurewood Hills? Send us an email.
To order photos, visit the website, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.