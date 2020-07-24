Gallery

Riding roller coasters and dancing with Woody – Pleasurewood Hills memories in Days Gone By

Memories of one of the fun rides at Pleasurewood Hill Picture: KEIRON TOVELL

Ever-popular theme park Pleasurewood Hills is welcoming visitors again after lockdown, in time for the school summer holidays.

Were you one of the Suffolk cub scouts who attended the 70th birthday part at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft in May 1986? Picture: ARCHANT Were you one of the Suffolk cub scouts who attended the 70th birthday part at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft in May 1986? Picture: ARCHANT

Today we look back at the park over the years, and some of its attractions, including roller coasters and white-knuckle rides.

Youngsters enjoying the fun of the park at Pleasurewood Hills Picture: KEIRON TOVELL Youngsters enjoying the fun of the park at Pleasurewood Hills Picture: KEIRON TOVELL

Our gallery also features photos of the park’s miniature railway, which took its first passengers in 1982, after being declared open by broadcaster John Mountford.

Pleasurewood Hills' mascot Woody Bear with his pals Ronnie Racoon and Clarence the Cat Picture: ARCHANT Pleasurewood Hills' mascot Woody Bear with his pals Ronnie Racoon and Clarence the Cat Picture: ARCHANT

And “bumper boats” - giving a different spin on the bumper car idea - launched a year later in 1983.

Robert 'Happy' Hudson, joint builder and operator of the miniature railway at Pleasurewood Hills, waits for John Mountford to cut the tape and declare the line open, on May 22, 1982. Picture: ARCHANT Robert 'Happy' Hudson, joint builder and operator of the miniature railway at Pleasurewood Hills, waits for John Mountford to cut the tape and declare the line open, on May 22, 1982. Picture: ARCHANT

Pleasurewood Hills is also the perfect venue for group events, such as the Suffolk Scouts 70th birthday party held there in 1976.

Visitors try out bumper boats at a preview day held at Pleasurewood Hills in May, 1983 Picture: ARCHANT Visitors try out bumper boats at a preview day held at Pleasurewood Hills in May, 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

Of course, the character most closely associated with East Anglia’s own American theme park near Lowestoft is Woody Bear, who also features in our gallery.

The Star Ride Enterprise was one of the attractions at Pleasurewood Hills in 1989 Picture: ARCHANT The Star Ride Enterprise was one of the attractions at Pleasurewood Hills in 1989 Picture: ARCHANT

Visitors take a white-knuckle ride on the Round Up attraction in 1985 at Pleasurewood Hills. Picture: ARCHANT Visitors take a white-knuckle ride on the Round Up attraction in 1985 at Pleasurewood Hills. Picture: ARCHANT