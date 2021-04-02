Days Gone By: When the Royals visited Suffolk
- Credit: Ian Hulland
Over the years, many senior members of the Royal family have visited places in Suffolk, such as Lowestoft, Mildenhall and Ipswich.
Huge crowds were drawn to Lowestoft in 1985 when Queen Elizabeth II came to town with Prince Phillip by her side, with people lining the pavements outside Woolworths.
RAF Mildenhall turned out in full force to see Prince Charles visit in 1982, just a year after his wedding to Lady Diana Spencer.
The Princess of Wales made her own appearance in Suffolk in 1986, attending the Suffolk Show in an open-top Land Rover.
Her son, Prince Harry, made the same trip to the showground many years later and was pictured at a meet and greet with some prize cows. He also entertained schoolchildren.
Pupils at Ipswich School met Prince Phillip in the summer of 1973, with hundreds turning up to greet him in the sun.
