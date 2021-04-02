Published: 12:00 PM April 2, 2021

Cameras were out to make sure they caught a good photo of the Prince Charles in 1982 when he visited RAF Mildenhall - Credit: Ian Hulland

Over the years, many senior members of the Royal family have visited places in Suffolk, such as Lowestoft, Mildenhall and Ipswich.

Huge crowds were drawn to Lowestoft in 1985 when Queen Elizabeth II came to town with Prince Phillip by her side, with people lining the pavements outside Woolworths.

The Queen and Prince Philip after the presentation in Lowestoft in 1985 - Credit: JOHN KERR

Prince Philip greeting some Lowestoft residents on their visit in 1985 - Credit: John Kerr

RAF Mildenhall turned out in full force to see Prince Charles visit in 1982, just a year after his wedding to Lady Diana Spencer.

The Princess of Wales made her own appearance in Suffolk in 1986, attending the Suffolk Show in an open-top Land Rover.

Diana, the princess of Wales was in an open topped vehicle at the Suffolk show in 1986 - Credit: Archant

Her son, Prince Harry, made the same trip to the showground many years later and was pictured at a meet and greet with some prize cows. He also entertained schoolchildren.

Prince Harry visits the Suffolk Show - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Prince Harry at the Suffolk Show - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Pupils at Ipswich School met Prince Phillip in the summer of 1973, with hundreds turning up to greet him in the sun.

Prince Phillip arrived at Ipswich school greeted by the pupils, parents and staff in the summer of 1973 - Credit: Richard Snasdell

