Do you remember Sudbury’s whacky fun run from 1994?

The Sudbury Fun Run is a yearly event that has been going on since the late 1980s. Archant

Suffolk is known for a strong calendar of competitive races and fun runs along scenic running routes - yet while the current coronavirus lockdown means many races have been cancelled this year, here you can enjoy one of the best from our archives.

Popular races across the county include the Adnams 10k in Southwold and the Great East Run in Ipswich.

In the last decade, Race for Life events in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds - complete with runners in colourful pink costumes - have raised thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

In 1994, competitors gathered for the Sudbury Fun Run which, judging by the costumes, was one of the whackier running events on that year’s schedule.

While our gallery shows some serious running competitors, there were plenty of colourful costumes - including a Batman and Robin, and even some clowns.

It was also great to see the event was wheelchair-friendly, with some pushing friends and relatives around the course.

