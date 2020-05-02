E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Do you remember Sudbury’s whacky fun run from 1994?

02 May, 2020 - 14:14
The Sudbury Fun Run is a yearly event that has been going on since the late 1980s.

The Sudbury Fun Run is a yearly event that has been going on since the late 1980s.

Suffolk is known for a strong calendar of competitive races and fun runs along scenic running routes - yet while the current coronavirus lockdown means many races have been cancelled this year, here you can enjoy one of the best from our archives.

If you've previously taken part in the race, let us know how you did and whether you're getting invovled this year. Email our picture desk at suffolkpicturedesk@archant.co.uk

Popular races across the county include the Adnams 10k in Southwold and the Great East Run in Ipswich.

In the last decade, Race for Life events in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds - complete with runners in colourful pink costumes - have raised thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

In 1994, competitors gathered for the Sudbury Fun Run which, judging by the costumes, was one of the whackier running events on that year’s schedule.

The event is in aid of several difference beneficiaires. 2017's beneficiares are The Autism Room and Alzheimer's Society.

While our gallery shows some serious running competitors, there were plenty of colourful costumes - including a Batman and Robin, and even some clowns.

It was also great to see the event was wheelchair-friendly, with some pushing friends and relatives around the course.

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449

