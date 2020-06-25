E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

All aboard! Do you remember these vintage buses from years gone by?

25 June, 2020 - 19:04
Ipswich Buses past and present. The picture was taken in 2003, to mark Ipswich Buses centenary. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Buses past and present. The picture was taken in 2003, to mark Ipswich Buses centenary. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

They have helped keep Suffolk running for generations - so do you remember these iconic vehicles from years gone?

New look Ipswich Buses vehicles were introduced in 1985. Pictured were managing director Barry Moore and engineering director Bill Hunter. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYNew look Ipswich Buses vehicles were introduced in 1985. Pictured were managing director Barry Moore and engineering director Bill Hunter. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Several decades ago, when fewer people owned cars, hopping on a bus was often the easiest way to get from A to B.

For many people, getting on the bus is still the easiest and most convenient option - and although bus usage has declined in recent years, will the need to rely less on cars and protect the environment mean more people are waiting at the bus stop in future?

Historic Suffolk buses pictured at the Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: MICK WEBBHistoric Suffolk buses pictured at the Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: MICK WEBB

MORE: Huge fall in number of people using buses in Suffolk Buses today are equipped with mod cons such as air conditioning, more spacious seating areas and free wi-fi.

Yet there is something charming about the classic look of many of the old buses in our photo archives, with several pictures of Ipswich Buses vehicles in their iconic white and green liveries.

Ipswich Transport Museum's Come and Ride on our Buses day in 2011 featured many historic vehicles from the decades. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYIpswich Transport Museum's Come and Ride on our Buses day in 2011 featured many historic vehicles from the decades. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

We even have pictures from 2003, when Ipswich Buses brought into a service a gold-coloured bus to mark the company’s landmark centenary.

MORE: Do you remember Ipswich’s old Tower Ramparts shopping centre?

A gold-coloured double decker was launched to mark Ipswich Buses' centenary in 2003. Pictured were then Ipswich mayor Penny Breakwell with her husband and the managing director of Ipswich Buses, Malcolm Robson. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYA gold-coloured double decker was launched to mark Ipswich Buses' centenary in 2003. Pictured were then Ipswich mayor Penny Breakwell with her husband and the managing director of Ipswich Buses, Malcolm Robson. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Many of the county’s historic buses are housed in the Ipswich Transport Museum.

What do you remember of the old Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre? Send your memories, along with your full details, by email.

Do you remember travelling on a vintage Suffolk bus? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYDo you remember travelling on a vintage Suffolk bus? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

To order photos, visit our photo sales website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Malcolm Robson, of Ipswich Buses, pictured with a rebranded Ipswich Buses vehicle in 2012. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYMalcolm Robson, of Ipswich Buses, pictured with a rebranded Ipswich Buses vehicle in 2012. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

For MP Chris Mole with a new Ipswich Buses vehicle in 2007. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYFor MP Chris Mole with a new Ipswich Buses vehicle in 2007. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A blue double decker to mark Ipswich Buses 100th anniversary. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYA blue double decker to mark Ipswich Buses 100th anniversary. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy... I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has recalled an incident at Aston Villa in 2014 involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-Blues manager Roy Keane. Picture; PA

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy... I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has recalled an incident at Aston Villa in 2014 involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-Blues manager Roy Keane. Picture; PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

13 fire crews response to huge blaze at rural hotel

The Highwaymans at Risby, near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Juliet Fisher

Revealed: The final proposals for Sizewell C on the Suffolk coast

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like Picture: EDF Energy

Felixstowe Book Festival takes authors online this weekend

Meg Reid, director of Felixstowe Book Festival is taking this year's event online Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pet owners warned of dog thefts by organised crime gangs

There have been warnings about dog thefts in Suffolk. Stock picture. Picture: PA

All aboard! Do you remember these vintage buses from years gone by?

Ipswich Buses past and present. The picture was taken in 2003, to mark Ipswich Buses centenary. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY