All aboard! Do you remember these vintage buses from years gone by?

They have helped keep Suffolk running for generations - so do you remember these iconic vehicles from years gone?
Several decades ago, when fewer people owned cars, hopping on a bus was often the easiest way to get from A to B.
For many people, getting on the bus is still the easiest and most convenient option - and although bus usage has declined in recent years, will the need to rely less on cars and protect the environment mean more people are waiting at the bus stop in future?
Buses today are equipped with mod cons such as air conditioning, more spacious seating areas and free wi-fi.
Yet there is something charming about the classic look of many of the old buses in our photo archives, with several pictures of Ipswich Buses vehicles in their iconic white and green liveries.
We even have pictures from 2003, when Ipswich Buses brought into a service a gold-coloured bus to mark the company’s landmark centenary.
Many of the county’s historic buses are housed in the Ipswich Transport Museum.
