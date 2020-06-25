Nostalgia

All aboard! Do you remember these vintage buses from years gone by?

Ipswich Buses past and present. The picture was taken in 2003, to mark Ipswich Buses centenary. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

They have helped keep Suffolk running for generations - so do you remember these iconic vehicles from years gone?

New look Ipswich Buses vehicles were introduced in 1985. Pictured were managing director Barry Moore and engineering director Bill Hunter. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY New look Ipswich Buses vehicles were introduced in 1985. Pictured were managing director Barry Moore and engineering director Bill Hunter. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Several decades ago, when fewer people owned cars, hopping on a bus was often the easiest way to get from A to B.

For many people, getting on the bus is still the easiest and most convenient option - and although bus usage has declined in recent years, will the need to rely less on cars and protect the environment mean more people are waiting at the bus stop in future?

Historic Suffolk buses pictured at the Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: MICK WEBB Historic Suffolk buses pictured at the Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: MICK WEBB

MORE: Huge fall in number of people using buses in Suffolk Buses today are equipped with mod cons such as air conditioning, more spacious seating areas and free wi-fi.

Yet there is something charming about the classic look of many of the old buses in our photo archives, with several pictures of Ipswich Buses vehicles in their iconic white and green liveries.

Ipswich Transport Museum's Come and Ride on our Buses day in 2011 featured many historic vehicles from the decades. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Ipswich Transport Museum's Come and Ride on our Buses day in 2011 featured many historic vehicles from the decades. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

We even have pictures from 2003, when Ipswich Buses brought into a service a gold-coloured bus to mark the company’s landmark centenary.

A gold-coloured double decker was launched to mark Ipswich Buses' centenary in 2003. Pictured were then Ipswich mayor Penny Breakwell with her husband and the managing director of Ipswich Buses, Malcolm Robson. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY A gold-coloured double decker was launched to mark Ipswich Buses' centenary in 2003. Pictured were then Ipswich mayor Penny Breakwell with her husband and the managing director of Ipswich Buses, Malcolm Robson. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Many of the county’s historic buses are housed in the Ipswich Transport Museum.

Do you remember travelling on a vintage Suffolk bus? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Do you remember travelling on a vintage Suffolk bus? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Malcolm Robson, of Ipswich Buses, pictured with a rebranded Ipswich Buses vehicle in 2012. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Malcolm Robson, of Ipswich Buses, pictured with a rebranded Ipswich Buses vehicle in 2012. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

For MP Chris Mole with a new Ipswich Buses vehicle in 2007. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY For MP Chris Mole with a new Ipswich Buses vehicle in 2007. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A blue double decker to mark Ipswich Buses 100th anniversary. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY A blue double decker to mark Ipswich Buses 100th anniversary. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

