Days Gone By - are you in our gallery of summer fetes over the years?
It's summertime, which means the return of annual fetes - are you pictured in our gallery of events from years gone by?
Fetes are often a place for communities to get together and celebrate.
With many having been cancelled over the past year due to the coronavirus crisis, those going ahead in 2021 are perhaps more valued than ever this year.
Our gallery shows crowds of people at Newmarket's fete in 1968, with clowns pictured entertaining children.
Friends were photographed enjoying themselves at the Mildenhall air show in 1982, which was once the biggest of its kind in Europe.
Sadly, it never returned after 2001 following increasing security concerns following the September 11 terrorist attacks.
Families were also pictured at the Hadleigh Conservative fete in 1950, enjoying themselves in front of the carnival marquee - with the mother and baby competition proving popular.
It is hoped that with Covid restrictions easing on July 1, more larger scale events will be able to resume.
Do these photos bring back any memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk if you have any more information.
