East Anglian Daily Times > News

Days Gone By - are you in our gallery of summer fetes over the years?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM July 2, 2021   
Elmswell church fete in July 1964. Can you tell us what's going on here?EADT 3.9.12

The Elmswell church fete in July 1964. - Credit: Archant

It's summertime, which means the return of annual fetes - are you pictured in our gallery of events from years gone by?

Fetes are often a place for communities to get together and celebrate.

With many having been cancelled over the past year due to the coronavirus crisis, those going ahead in 2021 are perhaps more valued than ever this year.

Clown entertaining children at Newmarket Fete September 1968Neg 10258From The ArchivesW

A clown entertaining children at this Newmarket fete in September 1968 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery shows crowds of people at Newmarket's fete in 1968, with clowns pictured entertaining children. 

Did you go to the air show at Mildenhall in 1982 Picture: IAN HULLAND

Did you go to the air show at Mildenhall in 1982? - Credit: Ian Hulland

Friends were photographed enjoying themselves at the Mildenhall air show in 1982, which was once the biggest of its kind in Europe.

You may also want to watch:

Sadly, it never returned after 2001 following increasing security concerns following the September 11 terrorist attacks.

EADT NOSTALGIAPic Ref DK.There was a large entry in the mother and baby competition at the

There was a large entry in the mother and baby competition at the Hadleigh Conservative fete in August 1950. - Credit: Peter Boulton

Families were also pictured at the Hadleigh Conservative fete in 1950, enjoying themselves in front of the carnival marquee - with the mother and baby competition proving popular.

It is hoped that with Covid restrictions easing on July 1, more larger scale events will be able to resume.

From The Archives EastReydon High School Fete June 1980

East Reydon High School's fete in June 1980 - Credit: Archant

Do these photos bring back any memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk if you have any more information. 

From The Archives Fishing for prizes at Stutton School FeteJune 1987

Fishing for prizes at Stutton's school fete in June 1987 - Credit: Archant

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Nostalgia
Suffolk

