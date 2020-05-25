Days Gone By: Deckchairs, ice cream and lifeboats - Suffolk’s beaches in the 1970s and 80s
PUBLISHED: 14:30 26 May 2020
Suffolk’s beautiful beaches are among the county’s biggest attractions.
Our latest nostalgic gallery shows visits to two popular resorts, Felixstowe and Aldeburgh, over the years.
Although we currently need to observe social distancing when visiting the coast, that wasn’t an issue back in the 1970s and 80s, when these photos were taken. Crowds flocked to enjoy the sunshine and relax in deck chairs with ice creams.
Our pictures also show other activities on the beaches, such as a rescue exercise involving a lifeboat and helicopter at Aldeburgh in 1981, and an autumn visit by Sea Scouts in 1974, armed with rubbish bags for a litter pick-up.
