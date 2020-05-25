Gallery

Days Gone By: Deckchairs, ice cream and lifeboats - Suffolk’s beaches in the 1970s and 80s

Crowed Felixstowe beach in the summer of 1980 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Suffolk’s beautiful beaches are among the county’s biggest attractions.

Busy scenes enjoying the warm weather at Felixstowe beach in summer 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED Busy scenes enjoying the warm weather at Felixstowe beach in summer 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Our latest nostalgic gallery shows visits to two popular resorts, Felixstowe and Aldeburgh, over the years.

Lifeboats and search and rescue helicopters at Aldeburgh performing rescue exercises in 1981 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Lifeboats and search and rescue helicopters at Aldeburgh performing rescue exercises in 1981 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Although we currently need to observe social distancing when visiting the coast, that wasn’t an issue back in the 1970s and 80s, when these photos were taken. Crowds flocked to enjoy the sunshine and relax in deck chairs with ice creams.

Lifeboats and search and rescue helicopters out on the waters at Aldeburgh for an exercise in 1981 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Lifeboats and search and rescue helicopters out on the waters at Aldeburgh for an exercise in 1981 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Our pictures also show other activities on the beaches, such as a rescue exercise involving a lifeboat and helicopter at Aldeburgh in 1981, and an autumn visit by Sea Scouts in 1974, armed with rubbish bags for a litter pick-up.

People enjoying the sun at Felixstowe beach in 1985. Picture: ARCHANT People enjoying the sun at Felixstowe beach in 1985. Picture: ARCHANT

Sea Scouts on Aldeburgh Beach in October 1974 Picture: ARCHANT Sea Scouts on Aldeburgh Beach in October 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

A family enjoying their ice cream on Felixstowe beach Picture: JOHN KERR A family enjoying their ice cream on Felixstowe beach Picture: JOHN KERR

