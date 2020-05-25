E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Days Gone By: Deckchairs, ice cream and lifeboats - Suffolk’s beaches in the 1970s and 80s

PUBLISHED: 14:30 26 May 2020

Crowed Felixstowe beach in the summer of 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

Crowed Felixstowe beach in the summer of 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Suffolk’s beautiful beaches are among the county’s biggest attractions.

Busy scenes enjoying the warm weather at Felixstowe beach in summer 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDREDBusy scenes enjoying the warm weather at Felixstowe beach in summer 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Our latest nostalgic gallery shows visits to two popular resorts, Felixstowe and Aldeburgh, over the years.

Lifeboats and search and rescue helicopters at Aldeburgh performing rescue exercises in 1981 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLLifeboats and search and rescue helicopters at Aldeburgh performing rescue exercises in 1981 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Although we currently need to observe social distancing when visiting the coast, that wasn’t an issue back in the 1970s and 80s, when these photos were taken. Crowds flocked to enjoy the sunshine and relax in deck chairs with ice creams.

Lifeboats and search and rescue helicopters out on the waters at Aldeburgh for an exercise in 1981 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLLifeboats and search and rescue helicopters out on the waters at Aldeburgh for an exercise in 1981 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Our pictures also show other activities on the beaches, such as a rescue exercise involving a lifeboat and helicopter at Aldeburgh in 1981, and an autumn visit by Sea Scouts in 1974, armed with rubbish bags for a litter pick-up.

People enjoying the sun at Felixstowe beach in 1985. Picture: ARCHANTPeople enjoying the sun at Felixstowe beach in 1985. Picture: ARCHANT

What are your memories of visiting Felixstowe and Aldeburgh, and other East Anglian beaches? Do you recognise yourself in one of our photos? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Sea Scouts on Aldeburgh Beach in October 1974 Picture: ARCHANTSea Scouts on Aldeburgh Beach in October 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

A family enjoying their ice cream on Felixstowe beach Picture: JOHN KERRA family enjoying their ice cream on Felixstowe beach Picture: JOHN KERR

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Tourists heed warnings to stay away from Suffolk coast on lockdown bank holiday

A woman in a mask walks along Southwold's prom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Tourists heed warnings to stay away from Suffolk coast on lockdown bank holiday

A woman in a mask walks along Southwold's prom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus survivor, 32, donates huge care pack and funds to hospital which saved his life

Paul Godfrey donated a huge care package to Colchester Hospital where he battled coronavirus in intensive care. Picture: PAUL GODFREY

‘Our little bit of paradise’ - how you’ve transformed your gardens in lockdown

Paul Kerridge has worked tirelessly on this garden over the past 10 weeks. Picture: WENDY KERRIDGE

Days Gone By: Deckchairs, ice cream and lifeboats - Suffolk’s beaches in the 1970s and 80s

Crowed Felixstowe beach in the summer of 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

Lifeboats and helicopter involved in four hour search for ‘overdue’ boat

The Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat returning from a previous night-time callout. Picture: Mick Howes

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! to cut one-third of its workforce after £1.5m losses

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! have announced they are to cut jobs after £1.5m losses because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant
Drive 24