All the fun of Mendlesham Street Fair from 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By

A birds of prey display at Mendlesham Street Fair in May 1991 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Have you enjoyed all the fun of Mendlesham Street Fair over the decades?

Crowds flock to Mendlesham May Street Fair in 2003 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT Crowds flock to Mendlesham May Street Fair in 2003 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

The village fair is one of Suffolk’s best-known annual events, regularly attracting large crowds from around the area.

Mendlesham Street Fair in 2006 Picture: PHIL MORLEY/ARCHANT Mendlesham Street Fair in 2006 Picture: PHIL MORLEY/ARCHANT

Sadly, this year the May bank holiday spectacular couldn’t go ahead because of coronavirus - but today we are looking back at the fair through its 40 years.

In costume for Mendlesham Street Fair in 1985 Picture: ARCHANT In costume for Mendlesham Street Fair in 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

Attractions enjoyed at previous fairs include morris and clog dancing, marching bands, live music, bygone farm machinery and birds of prey displays, with around 3,000 to 4,000 people turning out to join in the occasion.

Music at Mendlesham Street Fair in 2005 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT Music at Mendlesham Street Fair in 2005 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

The fair also regularly has stalls galore to browse in the arts and crafts show.

Stowmarket St John Ambulance stall at Mendlesham Street Fair in 2002 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT Stowmarket St John Ambulance stall at Mendlesham Street Fair in 2002 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

