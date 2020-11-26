All the fun of Mendlesham Street Fair from 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 28 November 2020
Have you enjoyed all the fun of Mendlesham Street Fair over the decades?
The village fair is one of Suffolk’s best-known annual events, regularly attracting large crowds from around the area.
Sadly, this year the May bank holiday spectacular couldn’t go ahead because of coronavirus - but today we are looking back at the fair through its 40 years.
Attractions enjoyed at previous fairs include morris and clog dancing, marching bands, live music, bygone farm machinery and birds of prey displays, with around 3,000 to 4,000 people turning out to join in the occasion.
The fair also regularly has stalls galore to browse in the arts and crafts show.
