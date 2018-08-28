Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Days Gone By: On the site before health and safety

PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 November 2018

Crash. Demolition workers show little concern for their own safety as they demolish houses close to St Matthews Church Lane, Ipswich, in the late 1950s.

Crash. Demolition workers show little concern for their own safety as they demolish houses close to St Matthews Church Lane, Ipswich, in the late 1950s.

Archant

David Kindred takes a look at past building sites around Ipswich before the introduction of health and safety including St Margaret’s church and Fore Street.

The Hippodrome Theatre, St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, was being converted for use as a dance hall when this photograph was taken in June 1959. Workmen used muscle power to move a heavy piano off the stageThe Hippodrome Theatre, St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, was being converted for use as a dance hall when this photograph was taken in June 1959. Workmen used muscle power to move a heavy piano off the stage

Health and safety rules cover most aspects of life now.

Pass any roadworks and you will see all staff with high-visibility clothing working behind barriers.

Lights control traffic and pedestrians are kept well clear of the site.

The presbytery at St Pancras Church in Orwell Place, Ipswich, was demolished in July 1957. The technique seems to have been knocking the building down brick by brick and throwing them to colleagues below. The site is now the church car parkThe presbytery at St Pancras Church in Orwell Place, Ipswich, was demolished in July 1957. The technique seems to have been knocking the building down brick by brick and throwing them to colleagues below. The site is now the church car park

Access to building sites is strictly controlled with projects fenced off and access through turnstile gates.

Staff in any office environment have to pay attention to rules around trip hazards, cables and electrical equipment.

Prior to the Health and Safety at Work Act of 1974, attitudes were, to say the least, more relaxed.

A hands on technique, as streets of small houses, close to the Ipswich town centre were demolished in January 1959. The area is where Civic Drive and Wolsey Theatre are now. In this photograph Castle Street was being demolished. Other streets to disappear from the map were, St Matthews Church Lane, Mount Street, Perth Street, and Stirling StreetA hands on technique, as streets of small houses, close to the Ipswich town centre were demolished in January 1959. The area is where Civic Drive and Wolsey Theatre are now. In this photograph Castle Street was being demolished. Other streets to disappear from the map were, St Matthews Church Lane, Mount Street, Perth Street, and Stirling Street

While sometimes we are quick to complain when the rules seem to be a bit “over the top”, the number of accidents prevented and lives saved make it all worthwhile.

In today’s Days Gone By, I feature photographs from my archive taken in past decades – which will I am sure, surprise any safety inspector.

Do you have memories you would like to share with readers?

Workmen repairing the tower of St Margaret's Church, Ipswich, in October 1959, with little thought to their own safety. In the near background is Soane Street. Also featured is the spire of St Mary le Tower and the tower of St Lawrence ChurchWorkmen repairing the tower of St Margaret's Church, Ipswich, in October 1959, with little thought to their own safety. In the near background is Soane Street. Also featured is the spire of St Mary le Tower and the tower of St Lawrence Church

To submit a letter, write to David Kindred, Days Gone By, Ipswich Star/EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP1 1RS or send an email here.

St Andrews Church, Chelmondiston, was damaged by a flying bomb on Sunday, December 10, 1944. The V1 “Doodlebug”landed on a cottage to the north of the churchyard. One person was killed by the blast. This photograph was taken as repairs started on rebuilding in the 1950s with men working unprotectedSt Andrews Church, Chelmondiston, was damaged by a flying bomb on Sunday, December 10, 1944. The V1 “Doodlebug”landed on a cottage to the north of the churchyard. One person was killed by the blast. This photograph was taken as repairs started on rebuilding in the 1950s with men working unprotected

Old buildings in Fore Street, Ipswich, were demolished in January 1960. Workmen were using a ladder to bring down brick work on a chimney. Star Lane now crosses Fore Street at this point, carrying hundreds of vehicles every hourOld buildings in Fore Street, Ipswich, were demolished in January 1960. Workmen were using a ladder to bring down brick work on a chimney. Star Lane now crosses Fore Street at this point, carrying hundreds of vehicles every hour

A long ladder and a hammer was the only equipment being used to knock down the chimney on a building next to a site cleared for rebuilding on Westgate Street, Ipswich, in May 1964. Two men were standing without protection watching bricks falling. The road was still open to pedestrians and trafficA long ladder and a hammer was the only equipment being used to knock down the chimney on a building next to a site cleared for rebuilding on Westgate Street, Ipswich, in May 1964. Two men were standing without protection watching bricks falling. The road was still open to pedestrians and traffic

Schoolboys were allowed to take a close look as a new storm water drain was installed in Cromer Road, Ipswich, in August 1960Schoolboys were allowed to take a close look as a new storm water drain was installed in Cromer Road, Ipswich, in August 1960

Workmen, from J Howard demolition contractors of Ipswich, dismantling the last windmill in Ipswich in the 1950s. The mill stood in Tower Mill Road, between Bramford Road and the River GippingWorkmen, from J Howard demolition contractors of Ipswich, dismantling the last windmill in Ipswich in the 1950s. The mill stood in Tower Mill Road, between Bramford Road and the River Gipping

The 500 year old Half Moon Inn, in at the junction of Lower Brook Street and Foundation Street, Ipswich, being demolished for redevelopment of the site in March 1960. The man on the ladder was only protected from passing traffic with a wheel barrow in the road and a colleague standing with one foot on the bottom of the ladderThe 500 year old Half Moon Inn, in at the junction of Lower Brook Street and Foundation Street, Ipswich, being demolished for redevelopment of the site in March 1960. The man on the ladder was only protected from passing traffic with a wheel barrow in the road and a colleague standing with one foot on the bottom of the ladder

Workmen high on a ladder at the top of the Ipswich Town Hall early in the last centuryWorkmen high on a ladder at the top of the Ipswich Town Hall early in the last century

The term “Health and Safety” was decades away when this photograph was taken near Polstead in the 1890s. The safety of the workers using an open saw blade, driven by a steam engine, seems to have been low on the listThe term “Health and Safety” was decades away when this photograph was taken near Polstead in the 1890s. The safety of the workers using an open saw blade, driven by a steam engine, seems to have been low on the list

There was little to separate traffic and pedestrians in St Matthews Street, Ipswich, in February 1956, as cables were being laid to the new telephone exchange being built in Portman Road. All of the buildings featured were demolished when the road was widened in the mid-1960s. The public house with the Cobbold sign was the Queens Head. Civic Drive now goes off to the right between the public house and the shops on the rightThere was little to separate traffic and pedestrians in St Matthews Street, Ipswich, in February 1956, as cables were being laid to the new telephone exchange being built in Portman Road. All of the buildings featured were demolished when the road was widened in the mid-1960s. The public house with the Cobbold sign was the Queens Head. Civic Drive now goes off to the right between the public house and the shops on the right

Woman receiving specialist help after reporting being raped in a field

5 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
The rape is reported to have happened in a field off Legerton Drive in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE

A woman is reported to have been raped in a north Essex field.

Woman sexually assaulted in early morning alleyway attack

46 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
The assault is reported to have happened in St Botolph's Church Walk Picture: GOOGLE

A young woman is receiving specialist support after alleging she was sexually assaulted in an Essex alleyway in the early hours of this morning.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

14:38 Daniel Bennett
Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Police have discovered the body of a missing teenager in Lakenheath.

Cornflake bites which could contain Salmonella are on the recalled product list

13:51 Megan Aldous
Stock picture of Iceland. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Walkers crisps, frozen mash, children’s shoes, and wine from John Lewis are a few of the many items which are being recalled. Check the list and make sure you don’t have these products in your home.

Gallery Days Gone By: On the site before health and safety

16:30 David Kindred
Crash. Demolition workers show little concern for their own safety as they demolish houses close to St Matthews Church Lane, Ipswich, in the late 1950s.

David Kindred takes a look at past building sites around Ipswich before the introduction of health and safety including St Margaret’s church and Fore Street.

Village defeats major house-builder in row over future development

11:30 Andrew Hirst
Debenham's neighbourhood plan has won approval Picture: SIMON PARKER

A Suffolk village has won a battle against one of the UK’s biggest house-builders over who decides its future development.

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

11:25 Luke Powell
How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

A first-year university student who left his father’s BMW suspended in a tree has been disqualified from driving.

Most read

Lorry crash causes lane closures on A14 at Ipswich

Police arrest a driver after his lorry crashes into the central reservation of the A14 at Ipswich's Whitehouse junction Picture: ARCHANT

Village defeats major house-builder in row over future development

Debenham's neighbourhood plan has won approval Picture: SIMON PARKER

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Teenager detained as more than 170 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin seized

Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Updated Suffolk bridge reopens after firefighters tackle blaze

The A1117 bridge in Oulton Broad has been shut due to a fire Picture: GOOGLE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24