Unveiling of new Notcutts restaurant draws closer

Andrew Notcutt and Caroline Notcutt celebrate the topping out milestone at the new Notcutts Woodbridge restaurant. Picture: WARREN PAGE/NOTCUTTS LTD. Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

A key stage in the building of a new restaurant at a Woodbridge garden centre has been reached.

Caroline Notcutt (left) places a ceremonial wreath on the new restaurant building to mark topping out with) Andrew Ingleton, property director at Notcutts, Andrew Notcutt, non-executive director at Notcutts, Darren Brooks, general manager at Notcutts, Joe Brewster, site manager at Barnes Construction, and Mark Bailey, director at Barnes Construction Picture: WARREN PAGE/NOTCUTTS LTD. Caroline Notcutt (left) places a ceremonial wreath on the new restaurant building to mark topping out with) Andrew Ingleton, property director at Notcutts, Andrew Notcutt, non-executive director at Notcutts, Darren Brooks, general manager at Notcutts, Joe Brewster, site manager at Barnes Construction, and Mark Bailey, director at Barnes Construction Picture: WARREN PAGE/NOTCUTTS LTD.

A ceremonial festive wreath was placed to mark the topping out of the new complex at Notcutts in Ipswich Road.

Caroline Notcutt, vice chairman of Notcutts Garden Centres, placed a ceremonial wreath on the new restaurant to mark the occasion alongside Andrew Notcutt, non-executive director of Notcutts, and Barnes construction director, Mark Bailey.

Ms Notcutt said: "I am delighted to celebrate the topping out at Notcutts Woodbridge and it is wonderful to see that the construction is making great progress.

"Notcutts Woodbridge is a special part of our family's heritage, so it will be fantastic to provide visitors with a new space to relax and dine at the garden centre for years to come."

The new restaurant will include a terrace for al fresco dining.

Work will now start on the interior and it is due to open in the New Year.

Darren Brooks, general manager at the Woodbridge Garden Centre, said: "The topping out marks a major milestone in our restaurant redevelopment project and we look forward to unveiling the finished look in the New Year.

"Once open, our new restaurant will offer a modern dining experience for up to 250 people, where we'll be serving breakfast, two or three course lunches, afternoon teas, snacks and a choice of our popular cakes, scones and hot drinks."