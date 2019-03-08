E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Notcutts to bury time capsule to celebrate new restaurant

PUBLISHED: 10:32 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 04 November 2019

Colleagues from Notcutts Woodbridge Garden Centre join the Barnes Construction team at the site of the new restaurant with a time capsule and their ideas for items to be included. Picture: NOTCUTTS LTD.

Archant

A time capsule is to be buried beneath Notcutts' highly anticipated new restaurant at its Woodbridge garden centre.

Darren Brooks, general manager at Notcutts Woodbridge Garden Centre and Joe Brewster, on-site manager at Barnes Construction, at the site of the new restaurant. Picture: NOTCUTTS LTD.Darren Brooks, general manager at Notcutts Woodbridge Garden Centre and Joe Brewster, on-site manager at Barnes Construction, at the site of the new restaurant. Picture: NOTCUTTS LTD.

The garden centre is asking residents and customers to contribute with their own memories to mark the completion of the foundations being laid at the site.

Darren Brooks, general manager at Notcutts, said: "Notcutts has a well-established history in Woodbridge and we know many local people and regular customers have their own fond memories of visiting the garden centre over the years, perhaps working here when they were younger, celebrating special occasions with family, or purchasing a plant that may be a favourite in their garden today.

"As works progress on our new restaurant, we are delighted to share this special journey with our local community and we encourage people to share their memories and artefacts for our time capsule.

"As well as celebrating a key milestone in our redevelopment project, we hope the time capsule will provide future generations with a wonderful snapshot of the history of Notcutts in our hometown of Woodbridge."

To share your Notcutts memories, please email: customercare@notcutts.co.uk

