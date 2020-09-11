E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police rush to ‘extremely serious’ emergency and return to find nasty note on their car

PUBLISHED: 11:29 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 11 September 2020

Halesworth police officers were disappointed to find a note on their car criticising parking on double yellow lines while attending an emergency. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Halesworth police officers rushed to attend a ‘Grade A’ emergency this week after concerns for a person’s welfare, but returned to their car to find a nasty note criticising their parking.

PC Simmons and Sergeant White made their way to an address in Leiston at 11pm on Thursday, September 10, with blue lights after receiving details of an ‘extremely serious’ emergency.

Upon arrival, the marked police car was forced to park on double yellow lines as it was the closest space to the address and PC Simmons made sure they were not obstructing any of the other cars.

When inside, they found an individual who needed medical attention so they stayed to provide care and support until paramedics arrived to take over.

When they went back out to the car, they found a hand written note on the driver’s window, complaining about the car being parked on double yellow lines.

Written in scrawled capitals it said: “No parking means no parking. You are not exempt. Just ignorant.”

Halesworth Police confirmed drivers of an emergency vehicle do not, and cannot, park in restricted areas – unless they are attending an emergency.

However, the 2002 Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions state an emergency vehicle can park in restricted areas for specific police, fire brigade or emergency purposes, at which point they are exempt from fines.

This includes single or double yellow lines.

Halesworth Police said: “Please be mindful that, under such circumstances, emergency service vehicles may be parked inconveniently by necessity, as the nearest location to an address.

“The patience and understanding of the public is always appreciated under such circumstances.”

