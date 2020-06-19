E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Rogue traders’ driveway jet wash scam targeting vulnerable householders

19 June, 2020 - 16:30
Trading Standards received reports of rogue traders, Nottingham knockers and fish sellers in Suffolk Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Trading Standards received reports of rogue traders, Nottingham knockers and fish sellers in Suffolk Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Householders are being urged to beware of rogue traders and doorstep callers following reports of Suffolk residents being approached in the last week.

Suffolk Trading Standards said it had received a report on Tuesday of rogue traders targeting vulnerable individuals in the Brandon area.

The consumers protection department of Suffolk County Council said the traders had offered to clear and jet wash a resident’s driveway for £300.

Trading Standards believed it could have been an isolated incident as no money had changed hands and the suspects had not returned.

Meanwhile, officials received reports of ‘Nottingham knockers’ calling at properties in Trimley and Felixstowe on Thursday.

So-called Nottingham knockers work in groups across the country, but are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme, and many do not possess a Pedlar’s Certificate, issued by police and necessary for salespeople to be legally allowed to sell door-to-door. The scam is believed to have originated in Nottingham.

Suffolk Trading Standards said: “These individuals are claiming to be on a youth offending scheme, attempting to mend their ways, before trying to sell the householder everyday household products at very high prices.

“Trading Standards always advise residents to refrain from buying at the doorstep and not to buckle to pressure from salespeople offering supposedly one-off ‘buy it now’ low prices.”

Officials have also been alerted to reports of fish sellers calling at properties in nearby Kirton and warned: “These traders travel nationally, cold calling consumers’ homes selling the fish.

“This is often misdescribed, mislabelled or unlabelled, overpriced and sometimes underweight.

“They usually use Transit-style vans which may not be refrigerated.

“Our advice is not to purchase.”

To report an approach by a suspected rogue trader, Nottingham knocker, fish seller or any unsolicited visitor, call 0808 223 1133.

Finally, Suffolk Trading Standards has received reports of scam phone calls requesting bank details to prevent being overcharged for Amazon Prime subscriptions.

The advice is to hang up and report it on the same number.

