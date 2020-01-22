E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Trading Standards warn households as 'Nottingham Knockers' target Suffolk homes

PUBLISHED: 19:41 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:20 22 January 2020

Suffolk Trading Standards say Nottingham Knockers are operating in Stowmarket and Sudbury Picture: KATARZYNA BIALASIEWICZ/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk Trading Standards say Nottingham Knockers are operating in Stowmarket and Sudbury Picture: KATARZYNA BIALASIEWICZ/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

KatarzynaBialasiewicz

Suffolk Trading Standards has warned households to beware so-called 'Nottingham Knockers' after a number of reports of their activities in the county.

The organisation said the dishonest door-to-door salesmen have been operating in and around Stowmarket and Sudbury.

The salesmen, who claim to be on a youth offending scheme attempting to mend their ways, use pushy sales tactics to sell everyday household products at high prices - often piling pressure on residents to buy their goods.

A spokesman for Suffolk Trading Standards said: "Trading Standards always advise residents to refrain from buying at the doorstep and not to buckle to pressure from salespeople offering supposedly one-off 'buy it now' low prices.

"These Nottingham Knockers work in groups across the country but they are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme and many do not possess Pedlar's Certificates, which are issued by police."

Anyone approached by the salesmen are asked to refuse their offers and report them to Trading Standards on 03454 040506, or Suffolk police on 101.

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: Highways England’s long-awaited plans to avoid Orwell Bridge wind closure chaos

Highways England has outlined the next steps in solving Ipswich's Orwell Bridge wind closure problems Picture: ARCHANT

53% rise in councillor allowances approved

East Suffolk Council's full council meeting discussed the proposed 53% allowance increase in Melton. Picture: RIDUNA HOLDINGS

‘My speed is going to be a big factor’ - UFC star Allen on his fight with Lentz, and his title ambitions

Suffolk's Arnold Allen is one of the best young fighters in the world. Picture: PA SPORT

Trading Standards warn households as ‘Nottingham Knockers’ target Suffolk homes

Suffolk Trading Standards say Nottingham Knockers are operating in Stowmarket and Sudbury Picture: KATARZYNA BIALASIEWICZ/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Executed for ‘witchcraft’: harrowing tale of how Suffolk court ordered innocent pair’s death

A Tryal of Witches at the Assizes held at Bury St Edmonds is being auctioned by Sworders. Picture: SWORDERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists