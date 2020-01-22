Trading Standards warn households as 'Nottingham Knockers' target Suffolk homes

Suffolk Trading Standards say Nottingham Knockers are operating in Stowmarket and Sudbury Picture: KATARZYNA BIALASIEWICZ/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO KatarzynaBialasiewicz

Suffolk Trading Standards has warned households to beware so-called 'Nottingham Knockers' after a number of reports of their activities in the county.

The organisation said the dishonest door-to-door salesmen have been operating in and around Stowmarket and Sudbury.

The salesmen, who claim to be on a youth offending scheme attempting to mend their ways, use pushy sales tactics to sell everyday household products at high prices - often piling pressure on residents to buy their goods.

A spokesman for Suffolk Trading Standards said: "Trading Standards always advise residents to refrain from buying at the doorstep and not to buckle to pressure from salespeople offering supposedly one-off 'buy it now' low prices.

"These Nottingham Knockers work in groups across the country but they are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme and many do not possess Pedlar's Certificates, which are issued by police."

Anyone approached by the salesmen are asked to refuse their offers and report them to Trading Standards on 03454 040506, or Suffolk police on 101.