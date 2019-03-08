Reports of 'Nottingham Knockers' calling on homes in Suffolk

Residents in Suffolk are being warned over so-called "Nottingham Knockers" operating within the county.

Suffolk Trading Standards said it has received reports that Nottingham Knockers - individuals claming to be on a youth offending scheme before trying to sell household items at inflated prices - are calling on homes in Beyton, near Bury St Edmunds.

Trading standards says it is likely the individuals are still in Suffolk and is urging communities to make their neighbours aware.

The Nottingham Knockers work in groups across the country and are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme.

Many also do not possess Pedlar's Certificates, which are issued by police and are necessary for salespeople to be legally allowed to sell door-to-door.

Trading standards says it always advises residents to refrain from buying at the doorstep and not to buckle under pressure from salespeople offering one-off 'buy-it-now' prices.

The Nottingham Knockers can be reported to Suffolk Trading Standards on 03454 040506 or to Suffolk police on 101.