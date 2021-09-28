Trading Standards issue warning for 'Nottingham Knockers' in village

Published: 1:41 PM September 28, 2021

Nottingham knockers have been spotted in Lavenham - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reports have been made to Suffolk Trading Standards over Nottingham Knockers attending properties in a Suffolk village.

The salesmen claim to be on a youth offending scheme attempting to mend their ways, with such calls reported in Lavenham today (Tuesday).

In a statement on Facebook, Suffolk Trading Standards wrote: "We’ve had reports that Nottingham Knockers are calling at properties in and around Lavenham.

"They may still be in the area or could have moved on elsewhere.

"These individuals are claiming to be on a youth offending scheme, attempting to mend their ways, before trying to sell the householder everyday household products at very high prices.

"Trading Standards always advise residents to refrain from buying at the doorstep and not to buckle to pressure from salespeople offering supposedly one-off ‘buy it now’ low prices.

"These Nottingham Knockers work in groups across the country but they are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme and many do not possess Pedlar’s Certificates, which are issued by police."

Doorstep calls can be reported to trading standards on 0808 223 1133.