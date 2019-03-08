Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Naked bike riders heading for Colchester and Clacton

PUBLISHED: 11:30 11 July 2019

Getting the message across. The World Naked Bike Ride will be in Colchester this weekend. Picture: Steve Waller

Getting the message across. The World Naked Bike Ride will be in Colchester this weekend. Picture: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

The World Naked Bike Ride will be returning to Colchester this weekend and then moving on to Clacton later this month, following the event in Ipswich.

The Colchester event will take place on Saturday, July 13, with riders meeting under Jumbo water tower at 1pm.

Then the following weekend naked cyclists will ride through Clacton, meeting on Marine Parade near the Toby Carvery, again at 1pm.

You may also want to watch:

Naked bikers taking part in these events aim to highlight road safety issues and cyclist vulnerability, as well as making an environmental protest against the destructive elements of car culture.

The World Naked Bike Ride came through Ipswich on Saturday, July 6. Picture: KEVIN FILTNESSThe World Naked Bike Ride came through Ipswich on Saturday, July 6. Picture: KEVIN FILTNESS

Cyclists do not necessarily have to strip off completely. Robert Brown, who organises the Clacton ride and was caretaker organiser for the Ipswich event, said: "Our motto is 'bare as you dare' but we find once people get on the bike and start cycling naked they love it."

Following the first Ipswich naked ride, Mr Brown said they eventually want to have three rides in each county in East Anglia.

There are already three in Essex - Colchester, Clacton and the Chelmsford ride, which was held in June.

The first event in East Anglia was in Clacton in 2013 where the ride initially faced opposition from council leaders after they received complaints.

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Kitchen fire at Buttermarket shopping centre

Firefighters have been sent to the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Original Alice in Wonderland illustrations on show in new Bury exhibition

Alice encounters the caterpillar by John Tenniel Photo: Moyses Hall

Norfolk and Suffolk’s new Environment Agency boss warns farmers to avoid water pollution traps

Many farmers are unaware of new water rules, says East Anglia's new Environment Agency boss Picture: STEVE COOMBS

‘This is why we exist’: Chernobyl children get break from nuclear zone with Beccles visit

Alison Stannard said:

Farm sales at Halesworth and Sudbury expected to attract strong interest from buyers

Abbey Farm in Linstead Parva, near Halesworth Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS .
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists