Naked bike riders heading for Colchester and Clacton

Getting the message across. The World Naked Bike Ride will be in Colchester this weekend. Picture: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

The World Naked Bike Ride will be returning to Colchester this weekend and then moving on to Clacton later this month, following the event in Ipswich.

The Colchester event will take place on Saturday, July 13, with riders meeting under Jumbo water tower at 1pm.

Then the following weekend naked cyclists will ride through Clacton, meeting on Marine Parade near the Toby Carvery, again at 1pm.

Naked bikers taking part in these events aim to highlight road safety issues and cyclist vulnerability, as well as making an environmental protest against the destructive elements of car culture.

The World Naked Bike Ride came through Ipswich on Saturday, July 6. Picture: KEVIN FILTNESS The World Naked Bike Ride came through Ipswich on Saturday, July 6. Picture: KEVIN FILTNESS

Cyclists do not necessarily have to strip off completely. Robert Brown, who organises the Clacton ride and was caretaker organiser for the Ipswich event, said: "Our motto is 'bare as you dare' but we find once people get on the bike and start cycling naked they love it."

Following the first Ipswich naked ride, Mr Brown said they eventually want to have three rides in each county in East Anglia.

There are already three in Essex - Colchester, Clacton and the Chelmsford ride, which was held in June.

The first event in East Anglia was in Clacton in 2013 where the ride initially faced opposition from council leaders after they received complaints.