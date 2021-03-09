News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Noye's Fludde planned for Aldeburgh beach this summer

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 7:00 PM March 9, 2021   
Tom Appleton and Elenor Bowers-Jolley, founders of the Come and Sing Company who plan to stage an outdoor production of Noye's Fludde on Aldeburgh Beach this summer

Tom Appleton and Elenor Bowers-Jolley, founders of the Come and Sing Company who plan to stage an outdoor production of Noye's Fludde on Aldeburgh Beach this summer - Credit: Alice Boagey

Aldeburgh Beach will be a hive of activity this summer as the town and wider community celebrate escaping lockdown with outdoor performances of Benjamin Britten’s Noye’s Fludde.

The event will bring together enthusiastic schoolchildren and talented amateur musicians and singers.

The event, being staged opposite Crag Path, between the lifeboat station and the Moot Hall, will be within view of Britten’s beachside residence where he wrote the opera for young people in 1958.

The performance is being staged by Bury St Edmunds-based community arts organisation The Come and Sing Company, which has been working with Aldeburgh’s Jubilee Opera, Britten-Pears Arts, Suffolk Music Hub, Aldeburgh Music Club Choir and a host of freelance musicians.

Tom Appleton, from The Come and Sing Company, said  the summer production was still in the very early stages of planning but it would an exciting project to bring the wider Suffolk community together to celebrate the ending of lockdown as well as the healing power of community and creativity.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “We thought that Noye’s Fludde would be an ideal project because not only does it have strong associations with Aldeburgh but for people coming out of lockdown, it would feel much the same as Noah and his family would have felt leaving the Ark once the flood waters had subsided.

"Everyone has had enough of being cooped up. We need to get out into the world again and where better to go in the summer than the beach?”

Most Read

  1. 1 Horse found abandoned in field so over-bred rescuers thought she was a cow
  2. 2 Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite
  3. 3 Suffolk solicitor says new evidence fuels Ipswich Town takeover rumours
  1. 4 Memories of darts matches and marathons around Suffolk
  2. 5 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
  3. 6 Cook's magic recipe, star gazing and keeping up a record - Town boss prepares for Portman Road bow
  4. 7 Pedestrian suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave
  5. 8 Residents demand answers as new footbridge closed with no explanation
  6. 9 Family overwhelmed by support after 'fairytale' cottage ravaged by fire
  7. 10 'A lad who wasn't in the 18 will be involved' - Cook to make changes for Lincoln clash

The staging of the production has been pencilled in for August and Mr Appleton is hoping to create some ambitious, immersive set design which will have audience and performers in a recreated ark set complete with cattle pens.

He said: “We are hoping that we will be able to capture some of the atmosphere that Peter Grimes managed on the beach a couple of years ago – but with a more manageable budget!” 

A grant application has gone to the Arts Council this week which, if successful, would allow the project to go ahead and allow them to fix firm dates.

Mr Appleton added: “Everyone is very excited by this. We have a host of local schools and kids on board, plus fantastic local musicians and singers. We want to Fludde the Beach with creative talent this summer. Watch out for more news in the coming weeks.”
 

Music
Aldeburgh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Green Cavendish

Man killed in car fire named as former police chief

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
House building. Construction on a Hopkins Homes site. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

East Suffolk Council

Plans lodged for 17 new homes in Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Jack Whomes has been freed from prison after serving 23 years for the Essex Boys murders

'Essex Boys' killer released from prison to live in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Town's Teddy Bishop and Kayden Jackson leave the pitch disappointed after defeat at Gillingham

Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-1 loss at Gillingham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus