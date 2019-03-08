Chief executive to leave failing NSFT mental heath trust

The chief executive of Suffolk and Norfolk’s failing mental health trust is moving on, it has been announced.

Antek Lejk took up the post of chief executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) in May last year having previously been chief officer of the South Norfolk and North Norfolk clinical commissioning groups (CCGs).

Mr Lejk is now set to leave the troubled mental health trust to take up a secondment with the East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT).

NSFT has been in crisis for at least five years and was rated ‘inadequate’ by health inspectors for a third time in November.

Mr Lejk said: “I believe that the Trust is at a key stage of its journey to improve the quality of its services.

“Whilst I fully support the Trust on that journey, it is my belief that it will benefit from a new vision and leadership and I fully support it on that journey.”

NSFT Chair Marie Gabriel said: “This is a great opportunity that draws on Antek’s proven experience of, and indeed success with, system working.

“After careful consideration, and given that Antek has managed to bring NSFT to a point where the green shoots of improvement are starting to show, he has decided to accept this offer.”

She added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank Antek for his hard work and dedication over what I know has been a challenging few months.

“We will be building upon the foundations he has laid to further improve the quality of services at the Trust to a standard that service users can and should expect.”

The NSFT’s board of directors is due to announce interim chief executive arrangements in the near future.