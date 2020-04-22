E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Hancock: ‘Staff should feel free to speak out over coronavirus fears’

PUBLISHED: 09:04 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 22 April 2020

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock arriving at Downing Street, London Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock arriving at Downing Street, London Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Health secretary Matt Hancock has said staff should be free to speak out over the coronavirus crisis – as trusts in his region told workers to avoid certain subjects on social media.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust, which serves Mr Hancock’s West Suffolk constituency, sent out social media guidance to staff telling them to avoid tweeting about “political issues” such as PPE, testing and exit strategies.

The mental health trust faced a backlash from campaigners and staff, who felt they were being “gagged”.

MORE: Backlash as NHS staff told: ‘Avoid tweeting about political issues like PPE’

But at the government’s press conference last night, the health secretary said he had seen people tweeting about having good levels of PPE and about issues with it, describing both as “totally normal”.

“People should be able to talk about problems that there are and indeed they do,” he said.

“I’ve seen both fantastic examples of people saying that they are working hard and going public with the work they are doing and the conditions they are working under.

“I’ve also seen some people for instance saying they are delighted that there is good PPE and we have also seen people who are saying there is a problem in that area.”

MORE: All the latest coronavirus news in your area

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital also told its staff on Monday to not put anything on social media about PPE or the hospital after what they described as “inappropriate” posts by staff.

Mr Hancock added: “I think that’s totally normal and standard and people should feel free to talk about what happens at work.

“I think that transparency is important and it’s the sort of approach we’ve tried to take as a government, including with press conferences like these.”

Personal protective equipment for staff (PPE) has been an ongoing concern during the coronavirus crisis, workers branding national coronavirus protection advice ‘woefully inadequate’, and care home owners having to triple their spend on PPE to keep workers safe.

The Government said an RAF plane landed at Brize Norton from Turkey in the early hours of today, after being sent to collect a shipment of PPE – including badly-needed surgical gowns.

• Join our coronavirus Facebook group and sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates where you live.

• See more stories from Archant’s investigations unit on our Facebook page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firm making vital PPE calls on government to fund production

StealthMounts, based in Essex, have been producing 3,000 face shields a day for the NHS but fear they will have to stop when money from their GoFundMe runs out. Picture: STEALTH MOUNTS

Man arrested for drink-driving ‘forgot his clothes’, say police

The 33-year-old was arrested in Cedar Avenue in Brightlingsea. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Death of man in bath raises concerns other patients are at risk

Darren King drowned in the bath following a seizure last year. Photo: Gavin King.

Hancock: ‘Staff should feel free to speak out over coronavirus fears’

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock arriving at Downing Street, London Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Town law firm’s growth gathers pace with ‘exciting’ merger

Providence House in Ipswich - Birketts' new headquarters in Princes Street Picture: CHURCHMANOR ESTATES
Drive 24