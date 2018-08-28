Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mental health trust CQC: Mum ‘scared to have more children’ and student told she could ‘manage’

PUBLISHED: 07:28 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:28 28 November 2018

Ipswich teenager Beth Nunn has slammed Suffolk mental health services Picture: BETH NUNN

Ipswich teenager Beth Nunn has slammed Suffolk mental health services Picture: BETH NUNN

Archant

A young Ipswich mother under the care of Suffolk mental health services revealed she is scared to have more children after an 18-month battle with postnatal depression.

One Ipswich mother, who has asked to remain anonymous, said she is scared to have more children after a battle with post-natal depression and a One Ipswich mother, who has asked to remain anonymous, said she is scared to have more children after a battle with post-natal depression and a "lack of support" from mental health services Picture: CINDYGOFF/GETTYIMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

The mother-of-one, who is not being named, has criticised Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust as it came under intense scrutiny following a third failed inspection report.

In late 2016 the mum, in her 20s, self-referred to the Suffolk wellbeing service run by NSFT.

And despite being told she would have a CBT session within 12 weeks, she claims to have actually waited eight months.

“It’s really terrifying,” she said of her ordeal.

“You feel like you have no safety net.

“When I eventually saw a therapist she was brilliant, but by the second session she felt I didn’t meet the threshold for needing the therapy anymore.

“My friends have said I don’t appear unwell, and that’s so true.

“I’m not sat shivering in the corner but I wasn’t able to cope.

“I suffered with panic attacks for about 18 months and had a young daughter, I felt lost and it was a real struggle.

“From a mental health service point of view I feel I was on my own for most of that. Family and friends were great.”

Meanwhile, a struggling Ipswich student also in the care of NSFT was told by staff she could “manage” her condition despite feeling like she was deteriorating, it has been claimed.

Former Northgate sixth form pupil Beth Nunn initially reached out for help in 2016.

But everything came to a head this summer when the 19-year-old found herself admitted to Woodlands in Ipswich after two attempted overdoses.

Her mother Gillian claims the teenager was “thrown from pillar to post”, and added: “It was the worst time of our lives, a living hell.

At Woodlands staff would take Beth aside and say ‘Is your mum making you anxious’ when she would then reply ‘If it wasn’t for my mum, I wouldn’t be here’.

“They said Beth was able to ‘manage’ but that couldn’t have been further from the truth.”

Now studying at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, the teenager added: “It was so frustrating. I didn’t feel supported at all.

“I only had four cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) sessions when I was meant to have 12.

“People kept cancelling and not turning up, there were so many excuses.

“I also went to an emotional support group but I didn’t feel like it was enough.”

NSFT were approached for further comment on the above cases but at the time of publication had not responded.

However, trust representatives did say they were “sorry and disappointed to learn of cases where people believe the service has fallen short”, and invited the pair to contact NSFT’s Patient Advice and Liaison Service.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

16 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The region’s mental health trust is today in special measures for the third time, after an inspection uncovered a litany of failings branded “deeply disturbing” by MPs.

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

4 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Now in its 17th year, Suffolk Limited is one of the key events in the region’s business calender.

Griff Rhys Jones on Suffolk’s Christmas lights - ‘expressions of individuality like you’ve never seen!’

18 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Griff Rhys Jones

As a guest on Radio 2’s drivetime show with Jo Whiley and Simon Mayo last night, Griff Rhys Jones described his experience of a Suffolk Christmas.

Updated ‘This is the ONLY way forward for Suffolk’ – Watchdog’s warning over failing mental health trust

25 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Healthwatch Suffolk chief executive Andy Yacoub Picture: ARCHANT

The only way forward for mental health services in Suffolk is to adopt a radical strategy distanced from its failing NHS trust.

Video Blustery winds of 40mph forecasted for today

07:40 Megan Aldous
Find out what weather is forecasted for Suffolk today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It has been a wet start for most people in Suffolk and north Essex this morning, however this is due to clear and be replaced by gusts of wind.

Mental health trust CQC: Mum ‘scared to have more children’ and student told she could ‘manage’

07:28 Emily Townsend
Ipswich teenager Beth Nunn has slammed Suffolk mental health services Picture: BETH NUNN

A young Ipswich mother under the care of Suffolk mental health services revealed she is scared to have more children after an 18-month battle with postnatal depression.

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

06:54 Paul Geater
Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich Council’s property company has spent £23.3m to buy another retail park competing with the town centre – this time outside the borough’s boundary.

Most read

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Lorry driver wakes to find 16 pallets stolen from trailer

The A14 near Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Lizzie lightened our lives’ - Tributes paid to inspiring nine-year-old

Lizzie Bramall has died following a battle with a brain tumour Picture: THE BRAIN TUMOUR CHARITY

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24