Under-fire mental health trust's medical director steps down

PUBLISHED: 18:06 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:14 21 November 2019

Bohdan Solomka is stepping down from his role of medical director at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Bohdan Solomka is stepping down from his role of medical director at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Copyright © Keith Whitmore

The medical director at the region's mental health trust is stepping down from his position.

Bohdan Solomka, who was appointed in 2015, will no longer serve on the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust's board.

No reason has been given for his stepping down, but he will continue to work at the trust in a clinical position.

Announcing the news, NSFT chair Marie Gabriel said he may be stepping down from the board - but the trust "isn't losing him altogether".

Chief executive Jonathan Warren paid tribute to his colleague, and added: "(Bohdan) has been a joy to have around during my short tenure here of seven to eight months.

"At times he has been the voice of reason, and he is a kind, decent and honourable man.

"I am so pleased that he is staying on and patients will benefit from his clinical practice."

