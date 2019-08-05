E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mental health trust gets £40m funding boost - but what about Suffolk?

05 August, 2019 - 19:30
NSFT plan to use the £40m for a state-of-the-art unit at Hellesdon Hospital Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

NSFT plan to use the £40m for a state-of-the-art unit at Hellesdon Hospital Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The mental health trust for Suffolk and Norfolk is set to receive almost £40million in funding for a new mental health ward in Norfolk - a decision which has left some asking 'what about Suffolk'.

Jonathan Warren, chief executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust Picture: JUSTIN SETTERFIELD/NSFTJonathan Warren, chief executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust Picture: JUSTIN SETTERFIELD/NSFT

The money, which will increase the number of beds available at the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT)'s Hellesdon Hospital to 31, comes as the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces a £1.8billion cash injection for the NHS.

Jonathan Warren, NSFT's chief executive, said: "We are absolutely delighted that we have been awarded this significant share of government funding, which will make a real difference to our service users and their families.

"Although plans are at an early stage, we are proposing to use the money to build a state-of-the-art unit at Hellesdon Hospital to which three of our existing, outdated wards will relocate, vastly improving the quality and safety of the environment in which our service users receive care."

Stuart Richardson, NSFT's chief operating officer, said the new ward would help tackle the issue of out of area placements.

The cash is part of a successful bid submitted by the Norfolk and Waveney Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP) to build four new hospital wards in Norwich, providing 80 beds.

However, a spokesman for the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk said services in Suffolk were crying out for more funding too.

He said: "We, of course, welcome the £40m investment in building new beds in Norfolk for which we have been campaigning for over five years.

"But this large sum of money does nothing to improve failing community, crisis, CAMHS and liaison services in Suffolk.

"For a long time, we have heard complaints from patients, carers and much of the Suffolk health economy that NSFT barely acknowledges the existence of Suffolk, that a better job could be done without NSFT and that only the intervention of NHS England is stopping the local replacement of NSFT.

"We're wary of re-organisations as a panacea, but, following three CQC failures and this announcement of nothing for Suffolk, we wonder whether now is the time for Suffolk to be able to integrate mental health services as it believes is right."

Most Read

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Meet the 15-year-old who wowed Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

North Stander: ‘I would love to be a fly on the wall during a meeting between Lambert and Evans’

Marcus Evans was in the stands at Burton Albion. Picture PAGEPIX

‘He’s getting better every day... he has the devilment the top players need’ - Lambert on star man Downes

Paul Lambert has been impressed by the progress of midfielder Flynn Downes. Picture: PAGEPIX

Is Lowestoft dead? I say it still has some fight left

Lowestoft's South Beach is one of the town's many attractive spots. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Most Read

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Meet the 15-year-old who wowed Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

North Stander: ‘I would love to be a fly on the wall during a meeting between Lambert and Evans’

Marcus Evans was in the stands at Burton Albion. Picture PAGEPIX

‘He’s getting better every day... he has the devilment the top players need’ - Lambert on star man Downes

Paul Lambert has been impressed by the progress of midfielder Flynn Downes. Picture: PAGEPIX

Is Lowestoft dead? I say it still has some fight left

Lowestoft's South Beach is one of the town's many attractive spots. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Eastern Counties buses in Suffolk set for major September shake-up

First Eastern Counties are to shake up their services in the Ipswich area from September 1. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Tesco stores in East Anglia could close

Tesco Metro stores in the East are unthreat Picture: Greta Levy

Specialist game meat business moves to north Suffolk

Brothers William (right) and Geoffrey Buchanan, joint MDs of Gressingham Foods, which has moved a Yorkshire-based game business to Suffolk Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk’s Maui Waui Festival offers different musical mix plus circus and cabaret

Night time at Maui Waui Festival which offers a unique blend of music, circus and cabaret Photo: Jerry Tye

Health provider has GP contract terminated over ‘patient safety issues’

NHS North East Essex CCG has terminated Anglian Community Enterprise's contract running the Caradoc Surgery in Frinton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists