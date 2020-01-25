E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

12 unexpected deaths in two months to be investigated at mental health trust

PUBLISHED: 06:24 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 06:24 25 January 2020

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said it will fully investigate 12 unexpected deaths at the trust in November and December Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said it will fully investigate 12 unexpected deaths at the trust in November and December Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A mental health trust has said it will carry out full investigations after 12 patients died unexpectedly in two months.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's chief medical officer, Dr Dan Dalton Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHYNorfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's chief medical officer, Dr Dan Dalton Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), rated as "requires improvement" by the Care Quality Commission earlier this month, reported the deaths between November 1 and December 31 last year.

All 12 of the deaths - two of which were inpatients - have been reported as unexpected and will result in a full investigation.

The trust said it is not currently clear if care or service delivery issues were responsible for their deaths.

However it said there had been a decline in the number of "serious incidents" compared to the average for the rest of the year.

Speaking at a board meeting, chief medical officer Dr Dan Dalton said the trust will improve mortality reviews in an attempt to better understand the causes of incidents and prevent them being repeated in future.

Dr Dalton added the board remains committed to its goal of zero suicides, adding: "Every suicide is of course a tragedy.

"Every death is a tragic loss and we take every serious incident extremely seriously. This is why we do everything we can to provide the most appropriate support to service users and their family and friends who have been affected.

"We also carry out thorough investigations and, even if the care or service people received did not contribute to what happened, we learn fully from every incident and take action immediately to further improve the care we provide."

The report also listed seven other serious incidents, which included one patient absconding from specialist services and four injuries - three of which involving patients inserting or swallowing foreign objects.

One discharged inpatient was also injured after being involved in a collision with a car in a local A-road.

Risks were also found in patient rooms, with anti-ligature fixtures and fittings found to have potential ligature points.

The report added the highest reported incidents were patients going missing, unauthorised objects, medication errors, self-harm and assault.

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

12 unexpected deaths in two months to be investigated at mental health trust

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said it will fully investigate 12 unexpected deaths at the trust in November and December Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Stansted Airport expansion scrapped after shock council decision

Plans for Stansted Airport's expansion were apprived on January 24, which mean eight million more people could fly from there annually Picture: TIM WINTER

‘Fabulous’ £75m mega factory at Eye – set to process 1m chickens a week – is up and running

Cranswick's chicken factory at Eye Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Inquest opens into death of 36-year-old motorcyclist

Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY
Drive 24