Man arrested for allegedly being drunk and in-charge of lorry
PUBLISHED: 21:40 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:00 25 December 2019
A male has been taken into custody after he was allegedly found drunk and in-charge of a lorry which weighs 44 tonnes.
Police were made aware of the alleged drink-driver after being alerted by a passer-by on the roads on Christmas Day.
The Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing team tweeted about the arrest at 6.21pm.
The tweet read: "Male arrested for being drunk and in-charge of his 44tonne lorry following a call from a member of public.
"Male currently in custody waiting for an interview after providing an evidential breath specimen of 72ugs."
The legal breath reading limit is 35ugs - meaning the man was alledgedly double the legal limit.