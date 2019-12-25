Man arrested for allegedly being drunk and in-charge of lorry

An alleged drunk-driver has been arrested and taken into police custody. Picture: SIMON PARKER

A male has been taken into custody after he was allegedly found drunk and in-charge of a lorry which weighs 44 tonnes.

Police were made aware of the alleged drink-driver after being alerted by a passer-by on the roads on Christmas Day.

The Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing team tweeted about the arrest at 6.21pm.

The tweet read: "Male arrested for being drunk and in-charge of his 44tonne lorry following a call from a member of public.

"Male currently in custody waiting for an interview after providing an evidential breath specimen of 72ugs."

The legal breath reading limit is 35ugs - meaning the man was alledgedly double the legal limit.