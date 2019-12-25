E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man arrested for allegedly being drunk and in-charge of lorry

PUBLISHED: 21:40 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:00 25 December 2019

An alleged drunk-driver has been arrested and taken into police custody. Picture: SIMON PARKER

An alleged drunk-driver has been arrested and taken into police custody. Picture: SIMON PARKER

A male has been taken into custody after he was allegedly found drunk and in-charge of a lorry which weighs 44 tonnes.

Police were made aware of the alleged drink-driver after being alerted by a passer-by on the roads on Christmas Day.

The Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing team tweeted about the arrest at 6.21pm.

The tweet read: "Male arrested for being drunk and in-charge of his 44tonne lorry following a call from a member of public.

"Male currently in custody waiting for an interview after providing an evidential breath specimen of 72ugs."

The legal breath reading limit is 35ugs - meaning the man was alledgedly double the legal limit.

Most Read

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Five reasons behind Ipswich Town’s downturn in form

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday. Photo: Steve Waller

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

