Driver stopped for speeding at 80mph in 30 zone

PUBLISHED: 20:38 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:38 18 April 2020

The motorist was stopped in Sudbury by police (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Police stopped a driver who was clocked at 50mph over the speed limit.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Twitter officers had stopped a motorist driving erratically and speeding at 80mph in a 30mph speed limit zone in Sudbury. It was also alleged that the driver had no insurance or driving licence. The driver has been reported for dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. The vehicle has also been seized.

