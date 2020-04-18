Driver stopped for speeding at 80mph in 30 zone
PUBLISHED: 20:38 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:38 18 April 2020
Police stopped a driver who was clocked at 50mph over the speed limit.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Twitter officers had stopped a motorist driving erratically and speeding at 80mph in a 30mph speed limit zone in Sudbury. It was also alleged that the driver had no insurance or driving licence. The driver has been reported for dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. The vehicle has also been seized.
