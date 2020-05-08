Driver suspected of entering country illegally tests positive for cocaine
PUBLISHED: 08:29 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 08 May 2020
A motorist tested positive for cocaine after they were stopped by Suffolk police - and the driver is also alleged to have entered the country illegally.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Twitter officers in the Stowmarket area stopped a black Ford, which has been linked to the supply of drugs.
Officers then stopped the vehicle and seized a haul of class A drugs, believed to be cocaine, with the assistance of police dog units.
NSRAPT then said the driver produced a positive test for cocaine and arrested them on suspicion of entering the country illegally.
