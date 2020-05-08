E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Driver suspected of entering country illegally tests positive for cocaine

PUBLISHED: 08:29 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 08 May 2020

The vehicle was stopped in Stowmarket Picture: NSRAPT

A motorist tested positive for cocaine after they were stopped by Suffolk police - and the driver is also alleged to have entered the country illegally.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Twitter officers in the Stowmarket area stopped a black Ford, which has been linked to the supply of drugs.

Officers then stopped the vehicle and seized a haul of class A drugs, believed to be cocaine, with the assistance of police dog units.

NSRAPT then said the driver produced a positive test for cocaine and arrested them on suspicion of entering the country illegally.

